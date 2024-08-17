MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Premier League 2024-25: Havertz and Saka on target as Arsenal wins on opening day against Wolves

Three months have passed since Arsenal fell just short of its first English title in 20 years on a nerve-jangling final day of the season at home to Everton.

Published : Aug 17, 2024 22:10 IST , LONDON - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Arsenal’s Jurrien Timber, left, and Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka applaud fans at the end of the English Premier League match between Arsenal and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Emirates Stadium in London, England, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024. (
Arsenal’s Jurrien Timber, left, and Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka applaud fans at the end of the English Premier League match between Arsenal and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Emirates Stadium in London, England, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024. ( | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Arsenal’s Jurrien Timber, left, and Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka applaud fans at the end of the English Premier League match between Arsenal and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Emirates Stadium in London, England, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024. ( | Photo Credit: AP

Arsenal eased to a 2-0 win at home against Wolverhampton Wanderers with goals by Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka getting their latest Premier League title challenge up and running on Saturday.

It was far from a fluent display in the summer sunshine, but Mikel Arteta’s side, once again regarded as the team most likely to halt Manchester City’s domination, deserved the points.

Havertz headed in from Saka’s cross in the 25th minute, but the host never looked completely comfortable until Saka’s clinical finish doubled their advantage in the closing stages.

Wolves had its chances, with Rayan Ait-Nouri and Rodrigo Gomes both failing to trouble Arsenal keeper David Raya from promising positions when the score was still 1-0.

Three months have passed since Arsenal fell just short of its first English title in 20 years on a nerve-jangling final day of the season at home to Everton.

AS IT HAPPENED: Arsenal vs Wolves HIGHLIGHTS

The mood around The Emirates could not have been more relaxed this time in sultry north London -- both on and off the pitch as Arsenal won without having to engage all their gears.

Wolves, handing debuts to new signings Jorgen Strand Larsen and Gomes, played the role of well-behaved guests, enjoying a fair share of the ball but threatening little.

Arsenal, runner-up to City for the past two seasons, dominated the opening period and took the lead when Saka was given time to pick out Havertz, who directed his header into the corner to give keeper Jose Sa no chance.

Wolves came closest to an equaliser when Hwang Hee-chan’s cross was met by Larsen with a header that Raya did well to keep out.

Arsenal laboured after the break, but the points were safe when Saka, Arsenal’s most dangerous player, cut in from the right and buried a left-foot shot past Sa. 

Related Topics

Arsenal /

Wolverhampton Wanderers /

Premier League 2024-25 /

Premier League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League 2024-25: Havertz and Saka on target as Arsenal wins on opening day against Wolves
    Reuters
  2. National Chess Championship 2024: Surya Shekhar Ganguly, Abhijeet Gupta, SP Sethuraman register wins
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  3. Vinesh Phogat India Arrival Live Updates: Ballali decks up for its own Vinesh, song and dance precedes wrestler’s arrival
    Team Sportstar
  4. WI vs SA, 2nd Test, Day 3 LIVE Updates: West Indies in control as South Africa aims to defend
    Team Sportstar
  5. Premier League 2024-25: Manchester City aims to begin on a high in opener against Chelsea
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Premier League 2024-25: Havertz and Saka on target as Arsenal wins on opening day against Wolves
    Reuters
  2. Premier League 2024-25: Manchester City aims to begin on a high in opener against Chelsea
    Reuters
  3. Premier League 2024-25: Slot says his Liverpool team was a joy to watch in Ipswich win
    Reuters
  4. James Milner starts record 23rd season in Premier League
    AP
  5. Premier League 2024-24: Salah, Jota goals guide to Liverpool to win as Slot starts on a high
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League 2024-25: Havertz and Saka on target as Arsenal wins on opening day against Wolves
    Reuters
  2. National Chess Championship 2024: Surya Shekhar Ganguly, Abhijeet Gupta, SP Sethuraman register wins
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  3. Vinesh Phogat India Arrival Live Updates: Ballali decks up for its own Vinesh, song and dance precedes wrestler’s arrival
    Team Sportstar
  4. WI vs SA, 2nd Test, Day 3 LIVE Updates: West Indies in control as South Africa aims to defend
    Team Sportstar
  5. Premier League 2024-25: Manchester City aims to begin on a high in opener against Chelsea
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment