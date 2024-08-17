Premier League 2024-25: Havertz and Saka on target as Arsenal wins on opening day against Wolves

Arsenal eased to a 2-0 win at home against Wolverhampton Wanderers with goals by Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka getting their latest Premier League title challenge up and running on Saturday.

It was far from a fluent display in the summer sunshine, but Mikel Arteta’s side, once again regarded as the team most likely to halt Manchester City’s domination, deserved the points.

Havertz headed in from Saka’s cross in the 25th minute, but the host never looked completely comfortable until Saka’s clinical finish doubled their advantage in the closing stages.

Wolves had its chances, with Rayan Ait-Nouri and Rodrigo Gomes both failing to trouble Arsenal keeper David Raya from promising positions when the score was still 1-0.

Three months have passed since Arsenal fell just short of its first English title in 20 years on a nerve-jangling final day of the season at home to Everton.

The mood around The Emirates could not have been more relaxed this time in sultry north London -- both on and off the pitch as Arsenal won without having to engage all their gears.

Wolves, handing debuts to new signings Jorgen Strand Larsen and Gomes, played the role of well-behaved guests, enjoying a fair share of the ball but threatening little.

Arsenal, runner-up to City for the past two seasons, dominated the opening period and took the lead when Saka was given time to pick out Havertz, who directed his header into the corner to give keeper Jose Sa no chance.

Wolves came closest to an equaliser when Hwang Hee-chan’s cross was met by Larsen with a header that Raya did well to keep out.

Arsenal laboured after the break, but the points were safe when Saka, Arsenal’s most dangerous player, cut in from the right and buried a left-foot shot past Sa.