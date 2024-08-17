Welcome to Sportstar’s live updates from the Premier League 2024-25 fixture between Arsenal and Wolverhampton Wanderers from the Emirates Stadium.
LIVE UPDATES
LINEUPS
Where to watch Arsenal vs Wolves Premier League fixture?
The Premier League 2024-25 Premier League fixture between Arsenal and Wolves will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. The match will also be live streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.
Latest on Sportstar
- Vinesh Phogat’s India return Live Updates: Anticipation builds up in Balali as wrestler’s arrival draws near
- Arsenal vs Wolves LIVE score, ARS 2-0 WOL, Premier League 2024-25: Saka scores to double Gunners lead, match updates
- Serie A 2024-24: AC Milan signs midfielder Youssouf Fofana from Monaco
- Premier League 2024-25: Slot says his Liverpool team was a joy to watch in Ipswich win
- James Milner starts record 23rd season in Premier League
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE