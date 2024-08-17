Arsenal vs Wolves LIVE score, ARS 2-0 WOL, Premier League 2024-25: Saka scores to double Gunners lead, match updates

Welcome to Sportstar’s live updates from the Premier League 2024-25 fixture between Arsenal and Wolverhampton Wanderers from the Emirates Stadium.

LIVE UPDATES

LINEUPS

🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️



🧱 Saliba at the back

🪄 Odegaard pulling the strings

✊ Havertz leads the line



Looking to start strong - COME ON YOU GUNNERS! — Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 17, 2024

Our first line-up of the 24/25 @premierleague season as we take on @Arsenal at the Emirates.



🐺📋 pic.twitter.com/XakUXDSFer — Wolves (@Wolves) August 17, 2024

Where to watch Arsenal vs Wolves Premier League fixture?

The Premier League 2024-25 Premier League fixture between Arsenal and Wolves will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. The match will also be live streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.