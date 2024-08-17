MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

Arsenal vs Wolves LIVE score, ARS 2-0 WOL, Premier League 2024-25: Saka scores to double Gunners lead, match updates

ARS vs WOL: Follow live updates from the Premier League 2024-25 fixture between Arsenal and Wolverhampton Wanderers from the Emirates Stadium.

Updated : Aug 17, 2024 21:02 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Arsenal’s German midfielder #29 Kai Havertz celebrates scoring the opening goal of the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Arsenal’s German midfielder #29 Kai Havertz celebrates scoring the opening goal of the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Wolverhampton Wanderers. | Photo Credit: ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP
infoIcon

Arsenal’s German midfielder #29 Kai Havertz celebrates scoring the opening goal of the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Wolverhampton Wanderers. | Photo Credit: ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP

Welcome to Sportstar’s live updates from the Premier League 2024-25 fixture between Arsenal and Wolverhampton Wanderers from the Emirates Stadium.

LIVE UPDATES

LINEUPS

Where to watch Arsenal vs Wolves Premier League fixture?

The Premier League 2024-25 Premier League fixture between Arsenal and Wolves will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. The match will also be live streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Related Topics

Arsenal /

Wolverhampton Wanderers /

Premier League /

Premier League 2024-25

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Vinesh Phogat’s India return Live Updates: Anticipation builds up in Balali as wrestler’s arrival draws near
    Team Sportstar
  2. Arsenal vs Wolves LIVE score, ARS 2-0 WOL, Premier League 2024-25: Saka scores to double Gunners lead, match updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. Serie A 2024-24: AC Milan signs midfielder Youssouf Fofana from Monaco
    Reuters
  4. Premier League 2024-25: Slot says his Liverpool team was a joy to watch in Ipswich win
    Reuters
  5. James Milner starts record 23rd season in Premier League
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Premier League 2024-25: Slot says his Liverpool team was a joy to watch in Ipswich win
    Reuters
  2. James Milner starts record 23rd season in Premier League
    AP
  3. Premier League 2024-24: Salah, Jota goals guide to Liverpool to win as Slot starts on a high
    Reuters
  4. Arsenal vs Wolves LIVE score, ARS 2-0 WOL, Premier League 2024-25: Saka scores to double Gunners lead, match updates
    Team Sportstar
  5. Premier League 2024-25: Zirkzee relishes ‘unbelievable’ Manchester United debut
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Vinesh Phogat’s India return Live Updates: Anticipation builds up in Balali as wrestler’s arrival draws near
    Team Sportstar
  2. Arsenal vs Wolves LIVE score, ARS 2-0 WOL, Premier League 2024-25: Saka scores to double Gunners lead, match updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. Serie A 2024-24: AC Milan signs midfielder Youssouf Fofana from Monaco
    Reuters
  4. Premier League 2024-25: Slot says his Liverpool team was a joy to watch in Ipswich win
    Reuters
  5. James Milner starts record 23rd season in Premier League
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment