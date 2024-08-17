MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Premier League 2024-25: Danilo’s injury is serious, says Forest boss Nuno

The 23-year-old, who joined Forest from Brazilian side Palmeiras in 2023, fell awkwardly after colliding with Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo.

Published : Aug 17, 2024 23:20 IST , Bengaluru - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Nottingham Forest’s Danilo receives medical attention after sustaining an injury.
Nottingham Forest’s Danilo receives medical attention after sustaining an injury. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Nottingham Forest’s Danilo receives medical attention after sustaining an injury. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Nottingham Forest midfielder Danilo has suffered a serious injury, manager Nuno Espirito Santo said after the Brazilian was carried off on a stretcher just 10 minutes into its Premier League opening game against Bournemouth on Sunday.

The 23-year-old, who joined Forest from Brazilian side Palmeiras in 2023, fell awkwardly after colliding with Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo. The match was delayed for several minutes as he received medical treatment on the pitch.

Forest went on to draw the match 1-1 with Bournemouth.

READ | Premier League 2024-25: Bournemouth signs Evanilson for club-record fee

“It’s a tough moment for all, especially for Danilo. We don’t know yet what has happened but we know it’s serious,” Nuno told Sky Sports.

“We’re going to miss him as a player and a person. He is a top, top (person).”

Danilo has scored six times and provided four assists in 49 appearances for Forest.

“Since last season he has been talented in the way he manages the game. He is a very good player so it is a tough moment. Everyone loves him in the dressing room,” Nuno added.

Forest next visits promoted Southampton in the Premier League on August 24.

Related Topics

Danilo /

Nuno Espirito Santo /

Nottingham Forest /

Bournemouth /

Premier League 2024-25

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Grand Chess Tour: Praggnanandhaa finishes last, Firouzja wins Saint Louis leg
    PTI
  2. Premier League 2024-25: Danilo’s injury is serious, says Forest boss Nuno
    Reuters
  3. Vinesh Phogat India Arrival Live Updates: Ballali decks up for its own Vinesh, song and dance precedes wrestler’s arrival
    Team Sportstar
  4. Vinesh Phogat breaks down in tears on return to India after Paris Olympics heartbreak
    Ashok Kumar
  5. Pakistan releases spinner Abrar, opts for all-out pace attack in 1st test against Bangladesh
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Premier League 2024-25: Danilo’s injury is serious, says Forest boss Nuno
    Reuters
  2. Chelsea vs Man City LIVE streaming info, Premier League 2024-25: When, where to watch CHE v MCI, Preview, Predicted 11
    Team Sportstar
  3. Premier League 2024-25: Brighton, Newcastle win on opening day, Bournemouth salvages draw
    Team Sportstar
  4. Premier League 2024-25: Havertz and Saka on target as Arsenal wins on opening day against Wolves
    Reuters
  5. Premier League 2024-25: Manchester City aims to begin on a high in opener against Chelsea
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Grand Chess Tour: Praggnanandhaa finishes last, Firouzja wins Saint Louis leg
    PTI
  2. Premier League 2024-25: Danilo’s injury is serious, says Forest boss Nuno
    Reuters
  3. Vinesh Phogat India Arrival Live Updates: Ballali decks up for its own Vinesh, song and dance precedes wrestler’s arrival
    Team Sportstar
  4. Vinesh Phogat breaks down in tears on return to India after Paris Olympics heartbreak
    Ashok Kumar
  5. Pakistan releases spinner Abrar, opts for all-out pace attack in 1st test against Bangladesh
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment