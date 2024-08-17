MagazineBuy Print

Greenwood scores twice on debut as Marseille makes winning start

Former Manchester United forward Greenwood struck inside three minutes and added another goal from the penalty spot on the half-hour after Luis Henrique had doubled Marseille’s lead.

Published : Aug 17, 2024 23:44 IST - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Marseille’s English forward Mason Greenwood at the end of the French Ligue 1 match between Stade Brestois 29 (Brest) and Olympique Marseille at the Stade Francis-Le Ble in Brest, western France on August 17, 2024
Marseille’s English forward Mason Greenwood at the end of the French Ligue 1 match between Stade Brestois 29 (Brest) and Olympique Marseille at the Stade Francis-Le Ble in Brest, western France on August 17, 2024 | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Marseille's English forward Mason Greenwood at the end of the French Ligue 1 match between Stade Brestois 29 (Brest) and Olympique Marseille at the Stade Francis-Le Ble in Brest, western France on August 17, 2024 | Photo Credit: AFP

Mason Greenwood scored twice on his Marseille debut on Saturday as Roberto De Zerbi’s new-look side won 5-1 at Brest in their opening game of the Ligue 1 season.

Former Manchester United forward Greenwood struck inside three minutes and added another goal from the penalty spot on the half-hour after Luis Henrique had doubled Marseille’s lead.

ALSO READ | Manchester City aims to begin on a high in opener against Chelsea

Luis Henrique netted again after Mahdi Camara’s crunching effort pulled it back to 3-1 before half-time, with Greenwood also involved in both of the Brazilian’s goals.

Greenwood won a second penalty after going down under a challenge from Jordan Amavi, but it was another of Marseille’s new signings Elye Wahi who tucked it away.

The 22-year-old Greenwood arrived last month from Old Trafford, where his career began in promising fashion before he was suspended in January 2022 following allegations of attempted rape and sexual assault.

Prosecutors dropped charges in February 2023 and he went on to spend last season in Spain at Getafe. But still, Marseille fans, including the city’s left-wing mayor Benoit Payan, have condemned the signing of Greenwood.

He was one of five new faces in the Marseille line-up, joining Argentine goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli, Canada defender Derek Cornelius, Denmark midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, and Wahi who was signed from Lens on Tuesday.

ALSO READ | Mbappe is an extraordinary talent, we have to help him adapt: Real Madrid coach Ancelotti

Rulli, an unused member of Argentina’s triumphant 2022 World Cup and this summer’s Copa America squads, also had a debut to remember, saving an early spot-kick from Romain Del Castillo following his move from Ajax last weekend.

Former Brighton boss De Zerbi took over Marseille in June after a chaotic past season at the Velodrome, promising sweeping changes after a campaign in which the club got through three coaches and failed to qualify for Europe.

Brest’s third-place finish last term was easily the best in club history, but a number of key players have since left with others missing through injury or suspension, and it was a worrying start for the Champions League newcomers.

Monaco, last season’s runners-up, take on Saint-Etienne later on Saturday as the latter return to the top flight after a two-year absence.

Lille, who reached the Champions League play-offs in midweek, kick off their campaign away to Reims.

Paris Saint-Germain began their title defence with a 4-1 win at Le Havre on Friday in their first game since the departure of talisman Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid.

Lee Kang-in gave PSG an early lead only for Gautier Lloris to equalise, but late goals by Ousmane Dembele, Bradley Barcola and a Randal Kolo Muani penalty sealed the victory for the reigning French champions.

