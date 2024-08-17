MagazineBuy Print

Mbappe is an extraordinary talent, we have to help him adapt: Real Madrid coach Ancelotti

The France captain scored on his long-awaited first Madrid appearance as Los Blancos beat Atalanta to win the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday.

Published : Aug 17, 2024 20:12 IST , Madrid

AFP
Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe reacts.
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe reacts. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe reacts. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

With Kylian Mbappe set to make his La Liga debut for Real Madrid on Sunday against Real Mallorca, coach Carlo Ancelotti said the superstar needs to adapt to his new club.

The France captain scored on his long-awaited first Madrid appearance as Los Blancos beat Atalanta to win the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old striker, who arrived at the end of his Paris Saint-Germain contract, was not at his best but finished lethally after Fede Valverde sent the reigning Spanish and European champions ahead.

READ | Ligue 1 2024-25: PSG striker Goncalo Ramos needs ankle surgery, out for three months

“Mbappe is an extraordinary talent, we have to help him adapt as quickly as possible,” Ancelotti told a news conference Saturday ahead of the team’s opening La Liga clash.

“He has started well in the dressing room, very focussed, with humility.”

Mbappe was asked if he was planning to score 50 goals this season after the Super Cup triumph and the forward said there was “no limit” to what he might achieve.

Ancelotti said he was avoiding setting a target for the former PSG hitman, whose arrival at his dream club Madrid was years in the making.

“I will never tell a player how many goals he has to score, what I ask of them is to give everything they have for the team, nothing more,” added the Italian coach.

“Everybody has their qualities, whether they are technical, tactical or motivational, and have to harness them for the team.”

