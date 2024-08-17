MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Premier League 2024-25: Manchester City aims to begin on a high in opener against Chelsea

City already is the all-time record holder for consecutive English league titles after winning its fourth straight last season and finishing two points above runner-up Arsenal.

Published : Aug 17, 2024 21:36 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE - Manchester City’s Manuel Akanji and Erling Braut Haaland celebrate after winning the Community Shield.
FILE - Manchester City’s Manuel Akanji and Erling Braut Haaland celebrate after winning the Community Shield. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE - Manchester City’s Manuel Akanji and Erling Braut Haaland celebrate after winning the Community Shield. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Manchester City will begin its campaign to win a record fifth consecutive Premier League title on Sunday with a visit to a Chelsea side beginning life under yet another new manager in Enzo Maresca.

City already is the all-time record holder for consecutive English league titles after winning its fourth straight last season and finishing two points above runner-up Arsenal.

But manager Pep Guardiola admits the current squad is some distance from the well-oiled machine that won its past nine league fixtures to edge the Gunners.

Striker Julian Alvarez has completed a move to Atletico Madrid, and the influential Rodri already has been ruled out for Sunday. The latter had been given extended time off during preseason after helping Spain win the 2024 European Championships.

Phil Foden, John Stones and Kyle Walker -- all contributors to England’s Euro 2024 runner-up squad -- also have only returned to training this week after missing last weekend’s Community Shield clash against Manchester United.

“Everybody knows we are not in the best condition, but it doesn’t matter,” Guardiola said. “The vibes of the team is strong, and all together doing what you have to do. I don’t think there are a lot of teams that right now is in the perfect (situation).”

Maresca begins his Stamford Bridge tenure looking to build on the momentum predecessor Mauricio Pochettino generated down the stretch last season before surprisingly leaving the post after one year in charge.

ALSO READ: Premier League 2024-24 - Salah, Jota goals guide to Liverpool to win as Slot starts on a high

The Blues won their final five league matches and lost only once in their last 15 to secure a sixth-place finish and a return to European football with upcoming UEFA Conference League qualifiers.

And again, they’ve been one of the busiest teams in the earlier days of the summer transfer market, with former Wolverhampton Wanderers attacker Pedro Neto headlining the incoming transfer class.

The Portuguese international’s addition will give Maresca flexibility in how he shapes his attack, with Neto and Cole Palmer -- who broke out with 22 goals and 11 assists last season -- both capable of playing multiple positions.

Maresca arrives in his third managerial role after helping Leicester City earn promotion back to the Premier League last season. And he’s being cautious about stating his team’s goals for the season.

“For me, a good season would be so I can see day after day, month after month, a team that is improving,” Maresca said. “For sure with timing, we are going to close a little bit of a gap between us and the teams that are higher than us in this moment.”

Related Topics

Manchester City /

Chelsea /

Premier League 2024-25 /

Premier League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WI vs SA, 2nd Test, Day 3 LIVE Updates: West Indies in control as South Africa seeks to defend
    Team Sportstar
  2. Premier League 2024-25: Manchester City aims to begin on a high in opener against Chelsea
    Reuters
  3. Arsenal vs Wolves highlights, ARS 2-0 WOL, Premier League 2024-25: Saka, Havertz goals guide Gunners to win
    Team Sportstar
  4. Vinesh Phogat India Arrival Live Updates: Ballali decks up for its own Vinesh, song and dance precedes wrestler’s arrival
    Team Sportstar
  5. No silver for Vinesh Phogat at Paris 2024 Olympics, CAS dismisses appeal
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Premier League 2024-25: Manchester City aims to begin on a high in opener against Chelsea
    Reuters
  2. Premier League 2024-25: Slot says his Liverpool team was a joy to watch in Ipswich win
    Reuters
  3. James Milner starts record 23rd season in Premier League
    AP
  4. Premier League 2024-24: Salah, Jota goals guide to Liverpool to win as Slot starts on a high
    Reuters
  5. Arsenal vs Wolves highlights, ARS 2-0 WOL, Premier League 2024-25: Saka, Havertz goals guide Gunners to win
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WI vs SA, 2nd Test, Day 3 LIVE Updates: West Indies in control as South Africa seeks to defend
    Team Sportstar
  2. Premier League 2024-25: Manchester City aims to begin on a high in opener against Chelsea
    Reuters
  3. Arsenal vs Wolves highlights, ARS 2-0 WOL, Premier League 2024-25: Saka, Havertz goals guide Gunners to win
    Team Sportstar
  4. Vinesh Phogat India Arrival Live Updates: Ballali decks up for its own Vinesh, song and dance precedes wrestler’s arrival
    Team Sportstar
  5. No silver for Vinesh Phogat at Paris 2024 Olympics, CAS dismisses appeal
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment