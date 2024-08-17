Premier League 2024-25: Manchester City aims to begin on a high in opener against Chelsea

Manchester City will begin its campaign to win a record fifth consecutive Premier League title on Sunday with a visit to a Chelsea side beginning life under yet another new manager in Enzo Maresca.

City already is the all-time record holder for consecutive English league titles after winning its fourth straight last season and finishing two points above runner-up Arsenal.

But manager Pep Guardiola admits the current squad is some distance from the well-oiled machine that won its past nine league fixtures to edge the Gunners.

Striker Julian Alvarez has completed a move to Atletico Madrid, and the influential Rodri already has been ruled out for Sunday. The latter had been given extended time off during preseason after helping Spain win the 2024 European Championships.

Phil Foden, John Stones and Kyle Walker -- all contributors to England’s Euro 2024 runner-up squad -- also have only returned to training this week after missing last weekend’s Community Shield clash against Manchester United.

“Everybody knows we are not in the best condition, but it doesn’t matter,” Guardiola said. “The vibes of the team is strong, and all together doing what you have to do. I don’t think there are a lot of teams that right now is in the perfect (situation).”

Maresca begins his Stamford Bridge tenure looking to build on the momentum predecessor Mauricio Pochettino generated down the stretch last season before surprisingly leaving the post after one year in charge.

The Blues won their final five league matches and lost only once in their last 15 to secure a sixth-place finish and a return to European football with upcoming UEFA Conference League qualifiers.

And again, they’ve been one of the busiest teams in the earlier days of the summer transfer market, with former Wolverhampton Wanderers attacker Pedro Neto headlining the incoming transfer class.

The Portuguese international’s addition will give Maresca flexibility in how he shapes his attack, with Neto and Cole Palmer -- who broke out with 22 goals and 11 assists last season -- both capable of playing multiple positions.

Maresca arrives in his third managerial role after helping Leicester City earn promotion back to the Premier League last season. And he’s being cautious about stating his team’s goals for the season.

“For me, a good season would be so I can see day after day, month after month, a team that is improving,” Maresca said. “For sure with timing, we are going to close a little bit of a gap between us and the teams that are higher than us in this moment.”