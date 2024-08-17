MagazineBuy Print

Premier League 2024-25: Brighton, Newcastle win on opening day, Bournemouth salvages draw

Forest’s Brazilian midfielder Danilo was carried off on a stretcher 10 minutes into the game with what appeared to be a serious injury following a collision with Semenyo.

Published : Aug 17, 2024 22:28 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Antoine Semenyo of AFC Bournemouth celebrates scoring his team’s first goal with teammates during the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest FC and AFC Bournemouth at City Ground on August 17, 2024, in Nottingham, England.
Antoine Semenyo of AFC Bournemouth celebrates scoring his team’s first goal with teammates during the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest FC and AFC Bournemouth at City Ground on August 17, 2024, in Nottingham, England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Antoine Semenyo of AFC Bournemouth celebrates scoring his team's first goal with teammates during the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest FC and AFC Bournemouth at City Ground on August 17, 2024, in Nottingham, England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Dominant Brighton win 3-0 at 10-man Everton

Danny Welbeck bagged a goal and set up another as Brighton & Hove Albion eased to a 3-0 victory at 10-man Everton on Saturday, a perfect start for the Premier League’s youngest-ever permanent manager.

Kaoru Mitoma scored at the back post after excellent work from debutant winger Yankuba Minteh, before Welbeck profited from sloppy play by Everton in midfield to add a second and Simon Adingra added a late third to underline Brighton’s superiority.

ALSO READ: Premier League 2024-25: Manchester City aims to begin on a high in opener against Chelsea

Manager Fabian Huerzeler, 31, will be delighted with a performance in which his side took its chances, in contrast to its host which was wasteful in front of goal but also had a penalty decision in its favour controversially overturned by the Video Assistant Referee with the score at 1-0.

Everton right back Ashley Young was sent off midway through the second half to compound a miserable afternoon for Everton.

Bournemouth salvages late draw at Forest

Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo rescued a point for his side with a late equaliser as it drew 1-1 at Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Saturday.

Forest took the lead in the 23rd minute when defensive midfielder Ryan Yates’ close-range shot was parried by goalkeeper Neto and Chris Wood reacted quickly to slot the ball home.

The host looked comfortable but Bournemouth equalised in the 86th minute when Semenyo smashed the ball in from close range.

Forest’s Brazilian midfielder Danilo was carried off on a stretcher 10 minutes into the game with what appeared to be a serious injury following a collision with Semenyo.

Joelinton secures victory for 10-man Newcastle over Southampton

Joelinton’s goal earned Newcastle a 1-0 win over promoted Southampton in their first game of the Premier League season at St James’ Park on Saturday, despite going down to 10 men in the first half.

Fabian Schar was sent off in the 28th minute for retaliating after a foul by Ben Brereton Diaz but the visitor failed to make the most of their numerical advantage, and Newcastle took the lead just before the break.

Southampton keeper Alex McCarthy’s poor attempted pass to Jack Stephens was pounced on by Alexander Isak who played the ball across the box and Brazilian Joelinton took one touch before drilling his shot low into the corner of the net.

Southampton had the better of the second half as they piled on pressure in search of an equaliser, but Newcastle held on to take all three points.

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
