Injured Argentina captain Lionel Messi was left out of the squad announced on Monday by the Argentine FA for next month’s South American World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Colombia.
The 37-year-old Messi was not included in the 28-man squad following an ankle injury sustained during last month’s Copa America final in the United States.
The Inter Miami player is currently recovering at his club.
ALSO READ | Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer ends national-team career after 94 games
River Plate goalkeeper Franco Armani was also left out of the squad, as was striker Angel Di Maria, who announced his retirement from the national team after the Copa America.
Coach Lionel Scaloni named midfielder Ezequiel Fernandez and striker Valentin Castellanos for the first time, along with young players with few international caps, including Alejandro Garnacho, Valentin Carboni, Valentin Barco and Matias Soule.
Argentina will host Chile at the Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires on September 5 before facing Colombia five days later in Barranquilla.
Squad:
Latest on Sportstar
- Cincinnati Open: Aryna Sabalenka overpowers American Jessica Pegula to win title
- Messi left out of Argentina’s World Cup qualifiers squad due to injury
- Ultimate Table Tennis 2024: Preview, schedule, squads, streaming info and all you need to know about UTT season 5
- Chelsea, Atletico Madrid set for Joao Felix-Conor Gallagher swap, says reports
- CAS publishes detailed verdict on Vinesh Phogat appeal, says onus lies on athlete to make weight
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE