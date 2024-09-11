MagazineBuy Print

AFCON 2025: Holders Ivory Coast on course to qualify for next edition; Cameroon held by Zimbabwe

There were a total of 15 games played on Tuesday as the second round of qualifiers for the next finals in Morocco came to a conclusion.

Published : Sep 11, 2024 09:40 IST , CAPE TOWN - 3 MINS READ

Reuters
Benin’s (c) Junior Oshola fights for the ball wih Libya’s (r) Osama Mukhtar and Faisal Saleh (l) during the CAF Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) group D qualification match between Benin and Libya.
Benin's (c) Junior Oshola fights for the ball wih Libya's (r) Osama Mukhtar and Faisal Saleh (l) during the CAF Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) group D qualification match between Benin and Libya. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Benin’s (c) Junior Oshola fights for the ball wih Libya’s (r) Osama Mukhtar and Faisal Saleh (l) during the CAF Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) group D qualification match between Benin and Libya. | Photo Credit: AFP

Defending champions Ivory Coast, as well as Egypt and Algeria, won a second Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Tuesday in their bid to reach the 2025 finals but Cameroon and Nigeria stumbled on a busy day of matches across the continent.

There were a total of 15 games played on Tuesday as the second round of qualifiers for the next finals in Morocco came to a conclusion.

A third and fourth round will be played next month and then the last two rounds in November after which the field for the 24-team tournament will be decided.

With the top two teams in each group qualifying, the Ivorians look on course to ensure they will be on hand to defend their title after beating Chad 2-0 away in neutral Cameroon and sit three points clear at the helm of Group G.

Chad are among the many African countries barred from hosting international games until they upgrade their stadiums and are forced to play their home games at neutral venues.

ALSO READ | Ghana, Morocco and Senegal struggle in Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers

Ivorian striker Jean-Philippe Krasso, who scored both goals in the 2-0 home win over Zambia last Friday, was again on the scoresheet followed by a second half effort from Oumar Diakite.

Egypt’s Mahmoud Trezeguet got two goals in the first half hour and Mohamed Salah added to the tally as they won 4-0 away to Botswana in Francistown to lead Group C.

The kickoff of the match was delayed by several hours because the home team only arrived back in the country on Tuesday morning after playing in Mauritania on Saturday.

The fatigue of the journey and Botswana’s rush to get home gave them little chance against the powerful Egyptians.

Algeria were 2-0 up inside 25 minutes in Liberia and went on to win 3-0 to top Group E, opening up a four-point advantage.

POWER STRUGGLE

Cameroon, whose two matches were again overshadowed by the power struggle for control of the team between the country’s football federation and its sports ministry, were held to a 0-0 draw by Zimbabwe in Kampala.

Although their own team were not playing, several thousand locals flocked to the stadium to cheer on Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana.

The Premier League enjoys much popularity in Uganda and Onana did not disappoint with several key stops to keep Cameroon’s goal intact.

Nigeria were held 0-0 away to Rwanda after Ademola Lookman had an effort disallowed and Victor Boniface struck the woodwork. They lead Group D by a point from Benin.

Mali midfielder Yves Bissouma scored early for a 1-0 victory away to Eswatini as they joined Mozambique, 2-l home winners in the Lusophone derby with Guinea Bissau, on four points in Group I.

For a second straight game, South Africa substitute Thalenthe Mbatha netted five minutes into stoppage time in Group K. On Friday it spared their blushes in a 2-2 home draw with Uganda while on Tuesday it secured a 3-2 win in South Sudan.

