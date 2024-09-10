MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

AFCON 2025: Ghana, Morocco and Senegal struggle in Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers

Morocco left it late to beat Lesotho with Real Madrid attacker Brahim Diaz scoring a superb individual effort in stoppage time for a 1-0 win in Agadir.

Published : Sep 10, 2024 09:03 IST , Cape Town - 3 MINS READ

Reuters
Representative image: Morocco will host the next finals but is still taking part in the preliminaries despite being guaranteed a place in the 24-team tournament.
Representative image: Morocco will host the next finals but is still taking part in the preliminaries despite being guaranteed a place in the 24-team tournament. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Representative image: Morocco will host the next finals but is still taking part in the preliminaries despite being guaranteed a place in the 24-team tournament. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Heavyweight contenders in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers struggled on Monday with Ghana held to a draw while Morocco and Senegal scraped narrow wins over unfancied opposition.

But for Angola, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda, victories continued their positive start to the campaign which kicked off last week.

Ghana gave away a late goal as it was held to a 1-1 draw by Niger while Senegal needed a penalty to edge Burundi 1-0.

Morocco left it late to beat Lesotho with Real Madrid attacker Brahim Diaz scoring a superb individual effort in stoppage time for a 1-0 win in Agadir.

Morocco will host the next finals but is still taking part in the preliminaries despite being guaranteed a place in the 24-team tournament.

ALSO READ | Nations League: Frattesi, Kean score as Italy defeats Israel 2-1

It made nine changes from Friday’s 4-1 win over Gabon for its second game in Group B, which was played in Agadir because Lesotho does not have a stadium passed fit for use in international football and ceded home advantage.

French-based Alidu Seidu put Ghana ahead one minute before halftime with a stunning long-range shot but it was unable to hold onto the lead and was caught at the near post from a set piece as Niger equalised through Oumar Sako in the 81st minute.

Ghana has one point in Group F after losing at home last week to Angola, who is top after Randy Nteka grabbed the winner nine minutes from time to beat Sudan 2-1 in Luanda.

Senegal battles

Senegal took a full-strength side to neutral Malawi to play Burundi in Group L but faced a battle to break down a team 120 places below it in the FIFA rankings.

It eventually won a penalty when Sadio Mane was kicked in the face but he was not allowed to take the spot kick by the Egyptian referee because he went down injured and left the field for treatment and had not received permission to return.

Ismailia Sarr converted the 71st minute penalty instead to ensure victory and leave his side top with four points.

ALSO READ | Syria lifts maiden Intercontinental Cup, registers biggest win over defending champion India

DR Congo has won two out of two in Group H after a 2-0 victory away to Ethiopia in a match hosted in Dar-es-Salaam. Theo Bongonda and Fiston Mayele netted the second-half goals.

Uganda, who came close to upsetting South Africa away last Friday, lead with four points in Group K after a 2-0 home win over Congo in Kampala.

Togo’s Kodjo Fo-Doh Laba scored four minutes into stoppage time as it came from 2-0 down to hold Equatorial Guinea to a 2-2 draw in Malabo in Group E.

Madagascar and the Comoros Islands drew their Group A Indian Ocean derby 1-1, which was played in Tunisia because of the lack of a stadium on either island.

Tuesday sees the conclusion of the second round of qualifiers for the 2025 finals with 15 fixtures scheduled.

Related stories

Related Topics

AFCON /

African Cup of Nations /

Ghana /

Senegal /

Sadio Mane /

Brahim Diaz

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AFCON 2025: Ghana, Morocco and Senegal struggle in Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers
    Reuters
  2. Duleep Trophy 2024: Mayank Agarwal named India A captain after Shubman Gill’s selection for Bangladesh series
    Abhishek Saini
  3. Nations League: Martin Odegaard injured after Norway’s 2-1 win over Austria
    Reuters
  4. Nations League: Frattesi, Kean score as Italy defeats Israel 2-1 
    Reuters
  5. Nations League: France back to winning ways with 2-0 success over Belgium
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. AFCON 2025: Ghana, Morocco and Senegal struggle in Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers
    Reuters
  2. Nations League: Martin Odegaard injured after Norway’s 2-1 win over Austria
    Reuters
  3. Nations League: Frattesi, Kean score as Italy defeats Israel 2-1 
    Reuters
  4. Nations League: France back to winning ways with 2-0 success over Belgium
    Reuters
  5. Colombia vs Argentina LIVE streaming info, FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: When, where to watch COL v ARG; Head-to-head record; Predicted lineups
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AFCON 2025: Ghana, Morocco and Senegal struggle in Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers
    Reuters
  2. Duleep Trophy 2024: Mayank Agarwal named India A captain after Shubman Gill’s selection for Bangladesh series
    Abhishek Saini
  3. Nations League: Martin Odegaard injured after Norway’s 2-1 win over Austria
    Reuters
  4. Nations League: Frattesi, Kean score as Italy defeats Israel 2-1 
    Reuters
  5. Nations League: France back to winning ways with 2-0 success over Belgium
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment