Nations League: Frattesi, Kean score as Italy defeats Israel 2-1 

Italy’s Davide Frattesi and Moise Kean secured a 2-1 win over Israel on Monday as Luciano Spalletti’s side maintained its perfect record to remain top of Nations League A Group 2.

Italy leads the standings on six points after it stunned France 3-1 in its opening game on Friday.

France is second on three points, level with third-placed Belgium whom it beat 2-0 in the group’s other game while Israel is bottom without a point.

Frattesi gave Italy the lead before the break when he bundled the ball home with his chest from close range and Kean made it 2-0 from a rebound just after the hour mark.

Israel reduced the deficit in the 90th minute through Mohammed Abu Fani, who found the net from the edge of the box after the host, staging the game in Budapest, Hungary for security reasons, won a free kick.

Italy deservedly took the three points but often appeared shaky compared to its powerful performance at Parc des Princes.

Spalletti made five changes to the side that defeated France, with Giacomo Raspadori and Moise Kean starting up front in place of Lorenzo Pellegrini and Mateo Retegui.

Italy was also without defender Riccardo Calafiori, who missed out with a calf strain.

Frattesi, who was a doubt ahead of the clash, delivered quality throughout the game and opened the scoring for the Euro 2020 champion late in the first half, sending a Federico Dimarco pass into a bottom corner.

Israel goalkeeper Yoav Gerafi denied Frattesi from doubling the lead after the break when defender Alessandro Bastoni played the midfielder into the box and the 24-year-old attempted a low shot.

Frattesi, who also found the net in the win against France, remains the top scorer of Spalletti’s Italy with six goals, after the Italian coach took over in August 2023.

Kean scored Italy’s second in the 62nd minute after Gerafi dived to deny an effort by Giacomo Raspadori but did not manage to save the follow-up by Kean, who struck powerfully with the first touch.

The second goal saw Italy start moving with much more confidence and it was close to adding a third but Sandro Tonali’s low close-range strike was on the minimal offside.

Instead, Israel ensured a nervy ending when it pulled a goal back just before the final whistle as it continued to maintain a fair share of possession against its more experienced opponent.

Israel was defeated 3-1 by Belgium on Friday in its first-ever game in League A after it gained promotion to the competition’s top tier having won its League B group in 2022-23.