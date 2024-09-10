Nations League: France back to winning ways with 2-0 success over Belgium

France overcame a slow start to beat neighbour Belgium 2-0 on Monday as Randal Kolo Muani’s close-range strike and Ousmane Dembele’s left-foot drive handed it its first points of the Nations League campaign.

It was a positive response by the French, who changed eight of the starting team, including Kylian Mbappe, after being beaten 3-1 by Italy in Paris last Friday in its opening League A Group 2 fixture.

But it had to weather early attacks by the visitor before settling into a rhythm and imposing itself on the contest.

Belgium coach Domenico Tedesco acknowledged before the game that his side was too timid and wary of France when it lost 1-0 in the last 16 at the Euros in Duesseldorf 70 days ago.

Belgium came out fighting this time, setting up chances for Lois Openda in a sparkling opening before France found its form.

ALSO READ | NED vs GER, Nations League: Fullkrug doubtful for Germany v Netherlands

Kolo Muani gave the host a 29th-minute lead after Belgium goalkeeper Koen Casteels scooped a one-handed save from Dembele’s scuffed shot straight into the path of the Paris St Germain striker who fired home from close range.

Dembele always looked dangerous and got his reward in the 57th as he skipped sideways along the edge of the Belgium box before finding space to fire a superb shot past Casteels.

Belgium hardly threatened until Charles De Ketelaere came on in the 69th minute and quickly got a shot on goal, followed soon after by a pair of tame efforts from skipper Kevin De Bruyne, who had a largely frustrating evening.

Mbappe was brought on in the 67th along with Bradley Barcola, whose move to PSG from Olympique Lyonnais last season has not been forgotten and who was jeered by the locals.

Mbappe looked bright as he tried to add his name to the scoresheet, missing narrowly from a tight angle 10 minutes from time and having an effort saved by Casteels in the 86th minute.