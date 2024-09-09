MagazineBuy Print

NED vs GER, UEFA Nations League: Fullkrug doubtful for Germany v Netherlands

Germany is likely to limit the changes after it beat Hungary 5-0 in Dusseldorf on Saturday in its opening Nations League Group A3 fixture.

Published : Sep 09, 2024 23:28 IST , AMSTERDAM - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Germany’s Niclas Fullkrug
FILE PHOTO: Germany’s Niclas Fullkrug | Photo Credit: REUTERS
FILE PHOTO: Germany’s Niclas Fullkrug | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Germany striker Niclas Fullkrug has picked up an Achilles tendon injury at the weekend and is a doubt for Tuesday’s Nations League clash against the Netherlands, coach Julian Nagelsmann said on the eve of the match.

“It is not yet clear whether he can play,” Nagelsmann told a Monday press conference before the Germans had a final training session at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

The 31-year-old Fullkrug, who moved to West Ham United after the European Championship, scored the opening goal in the comfortable win for Germany.

“We are not thinking about changing much. There are certainly things we can do similarly. But it is a different opponent with a different style of play,” said Nagelsmann, adding he may start the Bayern Munich defensive midfielder Aleksandar Pavlovic.

The 20-year-old scored after coming on as substitute against Hungary for only his second cap.

Ter Stegen now Nagelsmann’s No. 1

Nagelsmann also admitted concerns that goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen would quit the team ahead of the European Championship after being told veteran Manfred Neuer would be first choice for the tournament in June and July.

With Neuer now retired from international football, the 32-year-old Ter Stegen was elevated back to first choice but admitted before the Hungary game to have considered quitting during the long wait for his chance.

“The statements he made are legitimate and also understandable,” said Nagelsmann on Monday.

In March already he told Ter Stegen that they were planning to use Neuer as their European Championship goalkeeper.

“The conversation wasn’t particularly pleasant. Marc took it well and accepted the decision. But I was briefly concerned that he would say I’m not going along with it. That would have been a shame.”

Nagelsmann now hopes that Ter Stegen stays healthy and “that he really gets into it in the two years leading up to the World Cup and then plays a good World Cup.

“Marc played a very good game against Hungary. He is a very important player for us because he has been with Barcelona for years and has a responsible position there as captain.”

