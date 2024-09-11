MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

US allows late goal off defensive mix-up in 1-1 draw against New Zealand in friendly

This comes after the U.S. Soccer Federation announced it hired Mauricio Pochettino to coach the Americans through the 2026 World Cup.

Published : Sep 11, 2024 09:19 IST , CINCINNATI - 3 MINS READ

AP
United States forward Christian Pulisic (10) walks off.
United States forward Christian Pulisic (10) walks off. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

United States forward Christian Pulisic (10) walks off. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Christian Pulisic stared in frustration after the final whistle and made clear how much work Mauricio Pochettino has ahead.

An 89th-minute defensive mix-up had dropped the United States into a 1-1 tie with New Zealand in a friendly on Tuesday night, a match that kicked off 30 minutes after the U.S. Soccer Federation announced it hired Pochettino to coach the Americans through the 2026 World Cup.

“It’s time to turn the page and we really have to pick it up a level,” Pulisic said. “Everyone is part of this and it feels pretty low right now, but I know there’s better times ahead.”

Mikey Varas led the team for the second game as interim coach following the firing of Gregg Berhalter, let go after the Americans’ first-round elimination in the Copa America. The U.S. was coming off Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Canada, the Americans’ first to the Canadians on home soil since 1957.

Pulisic put the U.S. ahead in the 69th minute, 12 minutes after entering, and with 31 international goals moved past Brian McBride for fifth on the U.S. career list. But sloppiness by Caleb Wiley and Mark McKenzie led to Ben Waine’s 89th-minute goal.

Before a crowd of 15,711 in 26,000-capacity TQL Stadium, the U.S. stretched its winless streaks to four games overall and four consecutive home games for the first time since a seven-game stretch in 2010-11.

ALSO READ | Mauricio Pochettino finally announced as US men’s national team coach

Pochettino arrives in the U.S. on Wednesday and takes over ahead of exhibitions on Oct. 12 against Panama at Austin, Texas, and at Mexico three days later.

“Everybody is excited for this next chapter. He brings tremendous quality,” Varas said. “I’m proud that we moved the program forward a little bit. And Mauricio coming, now it’s going to be accelerated, and I think really good things are ahead of us.”

Pulisic scored following an 11-pass buildup that included Chris Richards, McKenzie, Aidan Morris, Marlon Fossey, Luca de la Torre, Ricardo Pepi and Folarin Balogun. After Pepi played the ball to him, Pulisic took touches with his left foot and his right, then slid an angled left-foot shot under defender Bill Tuiloma and past goalkeeper Max Crocombe.

New Zealand’s goal followed Nando Pijnaker playing a long pass more than half the length of the field. The ball bounced off a foot of Logan Rogerson, and Wiley tried a headed clearance but instead centered the ball in front of McKenzie.

McKenzie swung his left leg in another attempt to clear, and the ball ricocheted off Waine and over goalkeeper Matt Turner, who was about 8 yards off his line.

Turner, playing his first match in 10 weeks, put hands on hips and slapped them on his side. Pulisic glared when the final whistle blew after almost 10 minutes of stoppage time.

Pepi, among six changes in the U.S. lineup, appeared to put the U.S. ahead in the 19th minute off a toe-poke feed from Fossey, a right back who made his national team debut one day after his 26th birthduay. But Pepi shoved defender Liberato Cacace just before the shot and Honduran referee Selvin Brown disallowed the goal after consulting with an assistant.

No MLS players started for the seventh time in eight matches. Just eight of 209 starting positions have been been filled with MLS players in the 19 games the full pool has been available since the 2022 World Cup.

Pulisic anticipates Pochettino to institute change.

“Hopefully a culture that is willing to fight, that is willing to take risks,” he said. “There’s a lot of things that need to change, just the mentality and the culture of the group. I think we have the quality but I know hopefully that’s the first thing that he is going to want to change.”

Related Topics

Mauricio Pochettino /

New Zealand /

Canada

Latest on Sportstar

  1. US allows late goal off defensive mix-up in 1-1 draw against New Zealand in friendly
    AP
  2. FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier: Diego Gomez’s strike gives Paraguay historic win over lacklustre Brazil
    Team Sportstar
  3. UEFA Nations League: Harry Kane scores twice in his 100th game for England; Ake injured in Netherlands draw against Germany
    AP
  4. Mauricio Pochettino finally announced as US men’s national team coach
    AP
  5. Paraguay vs Brazil Highlights, FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier: Diego Gomez powers PAR to 1-0 win over BRA
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on International

  1. US allows late goal off defensive mix-up in 1-1 draw against New Zealand in friendly
    AP
  2. UEFA Nations League: Harry Kane scores twice in his 100th game for England; Ake injured in Netherlands draw against Germany
    AP
  3. UEFA Nations League: Germany’s Nagelsmann wary of ‘extremely talented’ Netherlands
    AFP
  4. FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC qualifiers third round points table
    Team Sportstar
  5. Nations League: Calafiori misses Italy’s clash with Israel after injury in France game
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. US allows late goal off defensive mix-up in 1-1 draw against New Zealand in friendly
    AP
  2. FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier: Diego Gomez’s strike gives Paraguay historic win over lacklustre Brazil
    Team Sportstar
  3. UEFA Nations League: Harry Kane scores twice in his 100th game for England; Ake injured in Netherlands draw against Germany
    AP
  4. Mauricio Pochettino finally announced as US men’s national team coach
    AP
  5. Paraguay vs Brazil Highlights, FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier: Diego Gomez powers PAR to 1-0 win over BRA
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment