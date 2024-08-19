MagazineBuy Print

Germany captain Gundogan announces international retirement

Gundogan, who turns 34 in October, was in the Germany team that reached the Euro 2024 quarterfinals before losing to eventual champion Spain after extra time.

Published : Aug 19, 2024 22:17 IST , BERLIN - 1 MIN READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Ilkay Gundogan in action. | Photo Credit: AFP
FILE PHOTO: Ilkay Gundogan in action. | Photo Credit: AFP

Germany captain Ilkay Gundogan announced his retirement from international football on Monday after leading his country at Euro 2024.

“After a few weeks of reflection, I have come to the conclusion that it is time to end my national team career,” Gundogan said in a German FA statement.

“I look back with great pride on 82 international matches for my home country - a number that I could never have dreamed of when I made my debut for the senior national team in 2011.”

Gundogan, who turns 34 in October, was in the Germany team that reached the Euro 2024 quarterfinals before losing to eventual champion Spain after extra time.

“My highlight was clearly the huge honour of being able to lead the team as captain at our home European Championship last summer,” said the Barcelona midfielder.

Gundogan made his debut for Germany against Belgium in October 2011 but missed its 2014 World Cup triumph with a back injury. He was also ruled out of Euro 2016 due to a dislocated kneecap.

