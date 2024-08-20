Serie A 2024-25: Thiago Motta steers Juventus to 3-0 win against Como on debut

New coach Thiago Motta led Juventus to a comfortable 3-0 win over newly-promoted Como in its Serie A opener at a sold-out Allianz Stadium on Monday, sparking turnaround hopes at the Turin-based club.

Forward Samuel Mbangula and winger Timothy Weah netted inside the first half, both scoring their first goals for Juve in Serie A before Andrea Cambiaso added the third from a distance in stoppage time.

Rejuvenated Juventus starts a new chapter under Motta, who led Bologna to the Champions League last season and will now hope to bring the Serie A title back to Turin for the first time in four years.

It was a harsh night for visitor Como, who challenged Juve for possession but lacked the quality to create clear chances on its return to the Italian top flight after 21 years.

Como, coached by former Arsenal, Barcelona and Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas, sealed promotion to Serie A after finishing second in Italy’s second tier last season, three points behind Serie B champion Parma.

Juventus appeared confident from the off and Dusan Vlahovic threatened Como’s goal in the 20th minute when his header went just wide, before Mbangula put it in front in the 23rd with a solo effort.

The 20-year-old struck low from the edge of the box, sending the ball into the bottom corner on his first-team debut following a season with Juve’s reserves.

Mbangula also became the youngest Belgian goalscorer in the history of Serie A and the first Belgian player to score in the Italian top flight for Juve.

Juventus extended its lead in first-half stoppage time through Weah, who fired home a Kenan Yildiz cross and saw the ball bounce in off the inside of the bar.

The host restarted on the front foot and Vlahovic thought he had made it 3-0 just after the break, nodding home a Juan Cabal cross -- but the goal was ruled out for offside.

Cambiaso, however, added the third goal in the dying minutes.

Atalanta beat Lecce 4-0 earlier on Monday, with two goals apiece from Marco Brescianini and Mateo Retegui.

Juventus, which finished third behind Inter and Milan last season to secure its return to the Champions League following a year’s absence, next travel to Hellas Verona on August 26.

Como visit Cagliari earlier that day.