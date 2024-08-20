MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Premier League 2024-25: Ipswich signs Cajuste on loan from Napoli

The 25-year-old, who has earned 23 caps for Sweden, has made 26 appearances for Serie A side Napoli after joining from French club Stade Reims last year.

Published : Aug 20, 2024 10:28 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Ipswich Town has signed Jens Cajuste.
Ipswich Town has signed Jens Cajuste. | Photo Credit: X/@IpswichTown
infoIcon

Ipswich Town has signed Jens Cajuste. | Photo Credit: X/@IpswichTown

Ipswich Town has signed midfielder Jens Cajuste from Napoli on a season-long loan deal, the newly promoted Premier League club announced late on Monday.

The 25-year-old, who has earned 23 caps for Sweden, has made 26 appearances for Serie A side Napoli after joining from French club Stade Reims last year.

Cajuste, who won the Danish Superliga title with Midtjylland before moving to France, was glad to complete the move.

“It took a little while with the negotiations but I’m finally here and I’m very excited,” he said in a statement.

Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna said Cajuste’s arrival boosted his options in the middle of the park.

“He gives us another different profile to our midfield and puts us in a strong position in that department,” McKenna said.

Ipswich face Manchester City in its next Premier League match on Saturday, after suffering a 2-0 home defeat by Liverpool in its season opener.

Related stories

Related Topics

Premier League 2024-25 /

Ipswich Town /

Napoli

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Serie A 2024-25: Thiago Motta steers Juventus to 3-0 win against Como on debut
    Reuters
  2. Premier League 2024-25: Ipswich signs Cajuste on loan from Napoli
    Reuters
  3. Premier League: Brighton signs Georginio Rutter from Leeds in club-record deal
    Reuters
  4. Paris 2024 Paralympics: Refugee athletes deliver ’a message of perseverance’ as they seek medals
    AP
  5. Premier League 2024-25: Veteran Vardy earns Leicester City a point against wasteful Spurs
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Premier League 2024-25: Ipswich signs Cajuste on loan from Napoli
    Reuters
  2. Serie A 2024-25: Thiago Motta steers Juventus to 3-0 win against Como on debut
    Reuters
  3. Chelsea, Atletico Madrid set for Joao Felix-Conor Gallagher swap, says reports
    AFP
  4. Germany captain Gundogan announces international retirement
    AFP
  5. Thierry Henry steps down from France Under-21 coach role after Paris Olympics
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Serie A 2024-25: Thiago Motta steers Juventus to 3-0 win against Como on debut
    Reuters
  2. Premier League 2024-25: Ipswich signs Cajuste on loan from Napoli
    Reuters
  3. Premier League: Brighton signs Georginio Rutter from Leeds in club-record deal
    Reuters
  4. Paris 2024 Paralympics: Refugee athletes deliver ’a message of perseverance’ as they seek medals
    AP
  5. Premier League 2024-25: Veteran Vardy earns Leicester City a point against wasteful Spurs
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment