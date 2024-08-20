Premier League: Brighton signs Georginio Rutter from Leeds in club-record deal

Brighton & Hove Albion has signed forward Georginio Rutter from Championship side Leeds United on a five-year contract, both clubs said on Monday.

While the financial details were not disclosed, English media reported the Premier League side had paid a club-record transfer fee of 40 million pounds (USD 51 million) for the 22-year-old Frenchman.

Rutter joined Leeds from German side Hoffenheim in 2023 in a then-club record deal worth up to 36 million pounds ($46 million). He made 66 appearances and scored eight goals over an 18-month spell at the club.

Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler said Rutter would excite the fans.

“Georginio is a player who has the capabilities to get fans off their seats and really showed what he can do in English football with Leeds last season - but I have known about him since he played in Germany for Hoffenheim,” he said in a statement.

Leeds said it had been unable to persuade Rutter to stay.

“Every effort was made to keep Georginio at Elland Road despite his exit clause being activated, but he was persistent and adamant in his desire to leave and we respect his decision,” Leeds said.

Brighton host Manchester United in its next Premier League match on Saturday after winning 3-0 at Everton in its season opener.