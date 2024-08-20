MagazineBuy Print

Monaco signs Netherlands defender Jordan Teze from PSV Eindhoven ahead of UCL return

Teze signed a five-year contract, Monaco said, in a deal for the right-back that will reportedly pay PSV Eindhoven 12 million euros ($13.3 million).

Published : Aug 20, 2024 18:37 IST , MONACO - 1 MIN READ

AP
FILE - PSV’s Jordan Teze celebrates after scoring his side’s second goal during the Group B Champions League match between PSV and Sevilla at Philips stadium in Eindhoven, Netherlands, on Oct. 3, 2023.
infoIcon

Monaco signed Netherlands defender Jordan Teze on Tuesday, adding Champions League experience to the team ahead of its return to the competition.

The 24-year-old Teze played eight games in the Champions League last season when PSV was eliminated in the round of 16 by Borussia Dortmund.

Monaco was runner-up to Paris Saint-Germain in the French league last season and qualified directly into the Champions League for the first time in six years.

Monaco reached the Champions League semifinals in 2017 with a teenage Kylian Mbappe in its attack. Mbappe then joined PSG.

The principality hosts the draw next week for the new and bigger Champions League format that has abolished the traditional group stage. Now, 36 teams will each play eight games against eight different opponents in a single league standings.

