MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Premier League 2024-25: Southampton signs midfielder Mateus Fernandes from Sporting

The Portugal under-21 international is the latest addition to manager Russell Martin’s squad after the club also recently signed Chile striker Ben Brereton Diaz and Japanese midfielder Kuryu Matsuki.

Published : Aug 21, 2024 08:31 IST , Mexico City - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Sporting academy product Fernandes spent last season on loan at Portuguese top-flight side Estoril.
Sporting academy product Fernandes spent last season on loan at Portuguese top-flight side Estoril. | Photo Credit: X/@SouthamptonFC
infoIcon

Sporting academy product Fernandes spent last season on loan at Portuguese top-flight side Estoril. | Photo Credit: X/@SouthamptonFC

Southampton has signed midfielder Mateus Fernandes from Portuguese champion Sporting on a five-year deal, the newly promoted Premier League club said on Tuesday.

Sporting academy product Fernandes spent last season on loan at Portuguese top-flight side Estoril, where he made 28 appearances and helped the club reach its first cup final in 80 years - a League Cup final shootout defeat by Braga.

British media reported Southampton had agreed to pay around 15 million pounds ($19.54 million) for the 20-year-old.

“I’m very happy to be here, it’s a dream come true to come to England and play in the Premier League,” Fernandes said.

“It’s the best league in the world, in my opinion. It has the best coaches, the best players, the best teams. It’s good for me, for my growth and I’m happy,” he added.

ALSO READ | Manchester City’s Phil Foden named PFA Men’s Player of the Year; Khadija Shaw wins women’s award

The Portugal under-21 international is the latest addition to manager Russell Martin’s squad after the club also recently signed Chile striker Ben Brereton Diaz from Villarreal and Japanese midfielder Kuryu Matsuki from FC Tokyo.

“Mateus is a player we have been monitoring for a while and someone we are really excited about. He brings great energy, retains possession well and always looks for the forward pass,” Martin said.

“He is young and full of enthusiasm. With the ability he has to drive forward, we think he has some key attributes to really help us – not just in the future, given his age, but here and now in the Premier League,” he added.

Southampton kicked off its league campaign with a 1-0 loss at Newcastle United and next host Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Related stories

Related Topics

Southampton /

Premier League 2024-25 /

Sporting CP

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League 2024-25: Southampton signs midfielder Mateus Fernandes from Sporting
    Reuters
  2. WNBA: Paris Olympics silver medallist Gabby Williams re-signs with the Seattle Storm
    AP
  3. Manchester City’s Phil Foden named PFA Men’s Player of the Year; Khadija Shaw wins women’s award
    Reuters
  4. Shillong Lajong vs East Bengal LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch Durand Cup 2024 quarterfinal?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Lausanne Diamond League: Duplantis, Tebogo headline first post-Paris Olympics meet
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Premier League 2024-25: Southampton signs midfielder Mateus Fernandes from Sporting
    Reuters
  2. Manchester City’s Phil Foden named PFA Men’s Player of the Year; Khadija Shaw wins women’s award
    Reuters
  3. Premier League: Cooper pleased with Leicester’s ‘positive start’ on top flight return
    Reuters
  4. Premier League: Brighton signs Georginio Rutter from Leeds in club-record deal
    Reuters
  5. Premier League 2024-25: Veteran Vardy earns Leicester City a point against wasteful Spurs
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League 2024-25: Southampton signs midfielder Mateus Fernandes from Sporting
    Reuters
  2. WNBA: Paris Olympics silver medallist Gabby Williams re-signs with the Seattle Storm
    AP
  3. Manchester City’s Phil Foden named PFA Men’s Player of the Year; Khadija Shaw wins women’s award
    Reuters
  4. Shillong Lajong vs East Bengal LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch Durand Cup 2024 quarterfinal?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Lausanne Diamond League: Duplantis, Tebogo headline first post-Paris Olympics meet
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment