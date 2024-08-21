MagazineBuy Print

Atletico Madrid signs England midfielder Gallagher from Chelsea

Gallagher, who had been at Chelsea since the age of eight, has signed contract until 2029 with Atletico, which paid €42 million for the 24-year-old.

Published : Aug 21, 2024 15:41 IST , MADRID - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Conor Gallagher reacts during the English Premier League match.
Conor Gallagher reacts during the English Premier League match. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Conor Gallagher reacts during the English Premier League match. | Photo Credit: AP

Atletico Madrid has signed England midfielder Conor Gallagher from Chelsea on a five-year deal, the LaLiga and the Premier League clubs said on Wednesday.

Gallagher, who had been at Chelsea since the age of eight, has signed contract until 2029 with Atletico, which paid €42 million for the 24-year-old, according to media reports.

“We wish Conor the very best as he begins a new chapter in his career,” Chelsea said in an official announcement published on its website.

Gallagher spent the early part of his senior career on loan, including spells at Premier League clubs West Bromwich Albion and Crystal Palace, and did not make his Chelsea debut until 2022.

Last season Gallagher started 37 Premier League games, missing just one league match through suspension, and spent most of the campaign as club captain due to injuries to Reece James and Ben Chilwell.

Gallagher had one year left on his Chelsea contract, and new manager Enzo Maresca recently stated that he had been offered a new contract.

He made his England debut in 2021, has 18 caps and made five appearances at Euro 2024 where England reached the final, losing 2-1 to Spain.

Gallagher and Atletico’s other new signings will be unveiled later on Wednesday in a party open to fans at their Metropolitano stadium, headlined by former Manchester City forward Julian Alvarez.

Atletico has spent around €200 million following deals for Spain defender Robin Le Normand and Norway striker Alexander Sorloth.

After a disappointing 2-2 draw at Villarreal to start the LaLiga season on Monday, Atletico hosts last year’s surprise package Girona on Sunday. 

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
