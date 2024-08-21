MagazineBuy Print

La Liga 2024-25: Villarreal signs goalkeeper Luiz Junior from Famalicao

Luiz Junior will be replacing Filip Jorgensen, who joined Chelsea last month on a seven-year long contract.

Published : Aug 21, 2024 11:20 IST , Bengaluru - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Luiz Junior made 140 appearances for Famalicao since joining its academy at the age of 18
Luiz Junior made 140 appearances for Famalicao since joining its academy at the age of 18 | Photo Credit: X/@VillarrealCF
infoIcon

Luiz Junior made 140 appearances for Famalicao since joining its academy at the age of 18 | Photo Credit: X/@VillarrealCF

Villarreal has signed Brazilian goalkeeper Luiz Junior from Portuguese club Famalicao on a six-year deal, the La Liga side announced on Tuesday.

The clubs did not disclose the transfer fee but Spanish media reported that Villarreal paid around 12 million euros ($13 million) for the 23-year-old.

“At an impressive 1.93 metres, he is quick between the posts, he is able to dominate aerial duels and has excellent reflexes – all of which make him a very talented goalkeeper with a big future,” Villarreal said in a statement.

ALSO READ | Manchester City’s Phil Foden named PFA Men’s Player of the Year; Khadija Shaw wins women’s award

Luiz Junior made 140 appearances for Famalicao since joining its academy at the age of 18. He will be replacing Filip Jorgensen at Villareal, who joined Chelsea last month on a seven-year-long contract.

Villarreal visits Sevilla in the league on Friday after drawing 2-2 with Atletico Madrid at home in its opener.

