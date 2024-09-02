La Liga 2024-25: Kylian Mbappe double gives Real Madrid nervy win against Betis

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe’s late double, including a penalty, secured a 2-0 home success over Real Betis on Sunday, earning the champion it second La Liga victory of the season.

France captain Mbappe, who moved to Marid from Paris St Germain in June, did not score in its first three La Liga games after netting on his debut, a 2-0 win over Europa League champion Atalanta in the UEFA Super Cup to start the season.

On Sunday, the Frenchman ended his short drought to help his side claim a second win in four league games, which eases the pressure ahead of the two-week international break as it stands in second spot with eight points, four behind Barcelona.

Following a disappointing 1-1 draw at lowly Las Palmas on Thursday, and still missing attacking midfielder Jude Bellingham due to a leg injury, the host had another slow start on Sunday, dominating possession but failing to create clear chances.

The so-called “New Galacticos” Mbappe, Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo misplaced too many passes and struggled to connect.

Betis was well-organised in defence and often dangerous on the counter, with forward Abde Ezzalzouli missing two clear chances in the first 15 minutes that could have shocked Real.

With Rodrygo fixed in the right channel, Mbappe and Vinicius struggled to find their mojo as they alternated positions early on, with the same problems from previous games suggesting Madrid must work harder than expected to fit Mbappe into its system.

Mbappe missed a couple of clear chances from crosses by Vinicius and failed to beat defenders for pace in the opening stages but looked more like his old self in a couple of runs from the middle and the left wing as the game progressed.

The home side looked livelier after the break, with Mbappe and Vinicius starting to click, and they kept making progress in the second half, with Vinicius hitting the post in the 50th.

Real finally broke the deadlock in the 67th minute through Mbappe’s close-range effort after a brilliant back-heel by midfielder Federico Valverde, who showed great vision to beat the offside trap.

Mbappe wrapped up the points in the 75th with a penalty after Vinicius was fouled by goalkeeper Rui Silva.

Girona eases to 2-0 win at Sevilla

Goals by Ivan Martin and Abel Ruiz in each half gave Girona a comfortable 2-0 win at Sevilla on Sunday.

Last season’s surprise package Girona dominated proceedings from early on against a tame Sevilla, who is winless in four games to start the season.

Martin opened the scoring in the 41st minute with a tap into the empty net from a Miguel Gutierrez cross to the six-yard-box and Ruiz secured the points in the 73rd minute from the penalty spot following a handball inside the box by Sevilla forward Isaac Romero.

Girona moved to fourth in the La Liga standings on seven points, five behind leader Barcelona who it faces next. Sevilla is second from bottom on two points.