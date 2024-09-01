MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Salah hints at Liverpool exit after inflicting more misery on Man Utd

Salah has less than a year left to run on his contract at Anfield and said no discussions have taken place with the club on extending his deal.

Published : Sep 01, 2024 23:43 IST , Manchester, United Kingdom - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah said this could be his final season at Anfield.
Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah said this could be his final season at Anfield. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah said this could be his final season at Anfield. | Photo Credit: AP

Mohamed Salah hinted this will be his final season at Liverpool after scoring his 15th goal against Manchester United in a resounding 3-0 win for the visitors at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Salah has less than a year left to run on his contract at Anfield and said no discussions have taken place with the club on extending his deal.

The Egyptian has written himself into the record books of the English giants, scoring 214 goals since joining in 2017.

“I had a good summer and had a long time to myself to try to stay positive because as you know it’s my last year at the club,” Salah told Sky Sports.

“I just want to enjoy it and I don’t want to think about it. I feel like I’m free to play football and then we’ll see what happens next year.”

Salah set up two goals for Luis Diaz before extending his record as the top goalscorer in meetings between United and Liverpool by scoring for the seventh consecutive game at Old Trafford.

“To be fair I was coming to the game, it could be the last time (playing at Old Trafford),” he said.

“Nobody in the club has talked to me about contracts. It is not up to me, it is up to the club.”

Salah signed a three-year deal in 2022 that reportedly made him the highest paid player in the club’s history, worth more than £18 million ($24 million) a year.

But he has been consistently linked with a lucrative move to the Saudi Pro League.

A year ago Liverpool reportedly rejected a bid of £150 million from Al-Ittihad.

The 32-year-old is just one of three major Liverpool players out of contract at the end of the season, along with captain Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

However, on the field all is well for the Reds as new manager Arne Slot has made a serene start to the daunting task of replacing Jurgen Klopp.

ALSO READ | Napoli winger David Neres robbed at gunpoint while leaving stadium after Serie A match

Liverpool have won its first three Premier League games without conceding to sit behind Manchester City at the top of the table on goals scored.

“It’s a great result. Everyone knows it’s very important for the city and for the fans -- and for the manager with his first game in here,” added Salah.

“We’re so happy for the result. If you want to fight for the league this is the sort of game you need to win. I’m glad we managed to win it.

“The manager likes us to press high. We scored from all those situations.

“There’s not a big difference from Jurgen at the start and in time we’ve changed the system a little with the way we play. We’re adapting.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Liverpool /

Mohamed Salah /

Premier League /

Premier League 2024-25

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Chelsea boss Maresca wants VAR to intervene over bookings after Hughes escape
    AFP
  2. Salah hints at Liverpool exit after inflicting more misery on Man Utd
    AFP
  3. F1 Italian Grand Prix: Magnussen handed one race suspension after Monza penalty
    Reuters
  4. Paris Paralympics 2024, Day 4 Live Updates: Preethi Pal wins bronze; Suhas, Nitesh enter final; Bhavinaben, Nithya, Manisha enter semis; latest results, scores
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris Paralympics 2024: Preethi Pal wins bronze medal in women’s 200m - T35
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Salah hints at Liverpool exit after inflicting more misery on Man Utd
    AFP
  2. Chelsea boss Maresca wants VAR to intervene over bookings after Hughes escape
    AFP
  3. Premier League: Man Utd humbled as Diaz double helps Liverpool humiliate rival
    Reuters
  4. Newcastle vs Tottenham: Isak nets winner as Magpies rule the roost against Spurs in Premier League
    Team Sportstar
  5. Manchester United vs Liverpool highlights: MUN 0-3 LIV; Luis Diaz and Salah score in dominant win
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Chelsea boss Maresca wants VAR to intervene over bookings after Hughes escape
    AFP
  2. Salah hints at Liverpool exit after inflicting more misery on Man Utd
    AFP
  3. F1 Italian Grand Prix: Magnussen handed one race suspension after Monza penalty
    Reuters
  4. Paris Paralympics 2024, Day 4 Live Updates: Preethi Pal wins bronze; Suhas, Nitesh enter final; Bhavinaben, Nithya, Manisha enter semis; latest results, scores
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris Paralympics 2024: Preethi Pal wins bronze medal in women’s 200m - T35
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment