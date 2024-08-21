ENG vs SL 1st Test: England on top after bundling Sri Lanka out for 236 on day one

England trailed Sri Lanka by 214 runs on day one of the first Test after bad light stopped play on Wednesday at Old Trafford where the tourist’s decision to bat first backfired when it was all out for 236.

Sri Lanka captain Dhananjaya de Silva won the toss and opted to bat under cloudy skies, but his side was three down for six runs after seven overs before he led its recovery efforts with a confident knock of 74 in the middle order.

England was 22 for no loss in four overs with Ben Duckett and Dan Lawrence at the crease. Sri Lanka, who was unable to get its fast bowlers to use the new ball in fading light, opted to walk off with a few minutes left until stumps.

With a hard pitch offering assistance for England’s seam attack in the first innings, Sri Lanka’s openers were stifled early on as the bowlers dominated the opening session to reduce the visitor to 80-5 at lunch.

ENG vs SL highlights, 1st Test, Day 1

Despite the pressure, De Silva walked in and provided resistance, scoring at nearly a run a ball at one point.

England, captained by Ollie Pope with Ben Stokes ruled out with a hamstring injury, was left frustrated when De Silva stitched together a valuable 63-run partnership with Test debutant Milan Rathnayake, who came in at number nine.

But De Silva fell just before Tea when he was caught at leg slip off right-arm spinner Shoaib Bashir (3-55) as the Old Trafford crowd applauded the opposing skipper.

Rathnayake annoyed England’s bowlers and notched up a well-made 72 off 135 balls. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

BAD LIGHT

Bad light in the final session forced England to bowl only its spinners with Joe Root also coming into the attack under the floodlights.

Rathnayake, however, continued to annoy England’s bowlers and notched up a well-made 72 off 135 balls before Bashir struck again to have him caught at mid-on.

Sri Lanka’s innings came to a close when Vishwa Fernando was run out by Pope after he had made his way halfway down the pitch before being sent back by Asitha Fernando.

Earlier in the first session, Dimuth Karunaratne was out as he swished at a rising delivery from Gus Atkinson and nicked a top edge to wicketkeeper Jamie Smith.

Chris Woakes struck twice in the next over, tempting Nishan Madushka into an attempted drive which he nicked to Root at first slip before removing Angelo Mathews for a five-ball duck as the experienced Sri Lankan was trapped leg-before.

Kusal Mendis was undone by a ferocious 93mph rising ball from Mark Wood that rapped him on the thumb before flying through to Harry Brook at slip while Dinesh Chandmial was out lbw to Bashir.

Before play started there was a tribute to former England batter and coach Graham Thorpe who died, aged 55, this month.