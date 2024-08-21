MagazineBuy Print

ENG vs SL LIVE score, 1st Test, Day 1: Sri Lanka 92/6; Woakes picks three as Mendis falls for 12

ENG vs SL: Catch the live score and updates from Day 1 of the first Test between England and Sri Lanka being played at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Greater Manchester.

Aug 21, 2024

Team Sportstar
England’s Chris Woakes celebrates taking the wicket of Sri Lanka’s Angelo Mathews.
England’s Chris Woakes celebrates taking the wicket of Sri Lanka’s Angelo Mathews. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

England’s Chris Woakes celebrates taking the wicket of Sri Lanka’s Angelo Mathews. | Photo Credit: AP

Catch Sportstar’s live coverage of Day 1 of the first Test between England and Sri Lanka being played at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Greater Manchester.

LINEUPS

England playing XI: Dan Lawrence, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (captain), Joe Root, Harry Brook (vice-captain), Jamie Smith (wicketkeeper), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Matthew Potts, Mark Wood, Shoaib Bashir.

Sri Lanka playing XI: Dhananjaya De Silva (Captain), Dimuth Karunaratne, Nishan Madushka, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando, Milan Rathnayake.

TOSS

Sri Lanka wins the toss and opts to bat against England.

PREVIEW

England heads into the first Test against Sri Lanka at Old Trafford starting Wednesday with several players given a chance to prove a point after captain Ben Stokes’s series-ending injury.

Star all-rounder Stokes is set to play no part at all in the three-match contest after tearing his hamstring during the Hundred.

That means England will be without its inspirational leader for the first time since Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum launched the team’s dynamic ‘Bazball’ era two years ago.

Ollie Pope, the England vice-captain, will now lead the side even though he has led county team Surrey in just one First-Class match. England announced its team on Monday, with fast bowler Matthew Potts recalled as it opted for a five-man attack.

Meanwhile, Dan Lawrence — rarely deployed as an opener in county cricket — returns to the England side for the first time in two-and-a-half years after Zak Crawley’s fractured finger created a vacancy at the top of the order.

Experience is key for Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka can no longer call on star batsmen Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene, but its squad contains experienced performers in Angelo Mathews and Dimuth Karunaratne.

Dhananjaya de Silva’s side will, however, be able to turn to another Sri Lanka great in Sanath Jayasuriya, the squad’s interim coach, who took over after Chris Silverwood, the ex-England paceman, opted against renewing his contract in June.

Former England batsman Ian Bell, also a member of the backroom staff, is on hand to provide local knowledge for what is Sri Lanka’s first series on English soil in eight years.

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

When will the England vs Sri Lanka first Test match start?

The first Test match between England and Sri Lanka will start on August 21, Wednesday, at 3:30 p.m. IST at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Greater Manchester, England.

Where to watch the the England vs Sri Lanka first Test match?

The first Test match between England and Sri Lanka will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network. The match can also be live-streamed on the SonyLiv app and website.

(With inputs from AFP)

