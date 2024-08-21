MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Sai Sudharsan returns to Surrey for brief County Championship stint

Sudharsan featured in Surrey’s last Championship match with Essex in June, as well as featured twice for the club in September 2023.

Published : Aug 21, 2024 21:52 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Post his brief stint in County Championship, Sai Sudharsan will return to India to participate in the Duleep Trophy.
FILE PHOTO: Post his brief stint in County Championship, Sai Sudharsan will return to India to participate in the Duleep Trophy. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI / The Hindu.
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Post his brief stint in County Championship, Sai Sudharsan will return to India to participate in the Duleep Trophy. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI / The Hindu.

Sai Sudharsan has returned to Surrey and will play the next two County Championship matches, the club announced on Wednesday.

Sudharsan featured in Surrey’s last Championship match with Essex in June, as well as featured twice for the club in September 2023.

Surrey is currently on top of the Division One chart and is eyeing its third County title in a row.

He will be available for match with Lancashire starting Thursday before travelling to Trent Bridge next week to play Nottinghamshire.

Post his brief stint, the Tamil Nadu batter will return to India to participate in the Duleep Trophy, starting September 5 in Bengaluru and Anantapur.

The 22-year-old made his ODI debut for India earlier this year against South Africa where he impressed with two fifties in three innings.

Related stories

Related Topics

Sai Sudharsan /

County Championship /

Surrey /

Duleep Trophy

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Sai Sudharsan returns to Surrey for brief County Championship stint
    Team Sportstar
  2. Durand Cup 2024: Is there extra-time in knockout matches?
    Team Sportstar
  3. ENG vs SL LIVE score, 1st Test, Day 1: Sri Lanka 226/9; Rathnayake falls for 72; Bashir picks three wickets
    Team Sportstar
  4. Odisha government felicitates Olympic bronze-winning Indian men’s hockey team
    Y. B. Sarangi
  5. Shillong Lajong vs East Bengal Highlights: SLFC 2-1 EBFC, Durand Cup 2024 quarterfinal, Figo nets winner, East Bengal out
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Sai Sudharsan returns to Surrey for brief County Championship stint
    Team Sportstar
  2. PAK vs BAN, 1st Test: Ayub, Shakeel fifties take Pakistan to 158/4 after Bangladesh jolts top order
    AP
  3. ENG vs SL LIVE score, 1st Test, Day 1: Sri Lanka 226/9; Rathnayake falls for 72; Bashir picks three wickets
    Team Sportstar
  4. Pakistan board says stadium revamps will not disrupt Champions Trophy
    Reuters
  5. Jay Shah front-runner to become next ICC chairman
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Sai Sudharsan returns to Surrey for brief County Championship stint
    Team Sportstar
  2. Durand Cup 2024: Is there extra-time in knockout matches?
    Team Sportstar
  3. ENG vs SL LIVE score, 1st Test, Day 1: Sri Lanka 226/9; Rathnayake falls for 72; Bashir picks three wickets
    Team Sportstar
  4. Odisha government felicitates Olympic bronze-winning Indian men’s hockey team
    Y. B. Sarangi
  5. Shillong Lajong vs East Bengal Highlights: SLFC 2-1 EBFC, Durand Cup 2024 quarterfinal, Figo nets winner, East Bengal out
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment