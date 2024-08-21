Sai Sudharsan returns to Surrey for brief County Championship stint

Sai Sudharsan has returned to Surrey and will play the next two County Championship matches, the club announced on Wednesday.

Sudharsan featured in Surrey’s last Championship match with Essex in June, as well as featured twice for the club in September 2023.

Surrey is currently on top of the Division One chart and is eyeing its third County title in a row.

He will be available for match with Lancashire starting Thursday before travelling to Trent Bridge next week to play Nottinghamshire.

Post his brief stint, the Tamil Nadu batter will return to India to participate in the Duleep Trophy, starting September 5 in Bengaluru and Anantapur.

The 22-year-old made his ODI debut for India earlier this year against South Africa where he impressed with two fifties in three innings.