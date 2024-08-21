MagazineBuy Print

Presence of India and IPL stars in Buchi Babu tournament helps youngsters raise their game, says TN selector R. Srinivasan

The current edition has India players Ishan Kishan and Sarfaraz Khan playing for Jharkhand and Mumbai. Suryakumar Yadav and Shreyas Iyer are set to turn up for Mumbai in the next round.

Published : Aug 21, 2024 21:21 IST , SALEM - 2 MINS READ

S. Prasanna Venkatesan
TNCA President’s XI batter Mohamed Ali plays a shot against the Railways during Buchi Babu tournament.
TNCA President’s XI batter Mohamed Ali plays a shot against the Railways during Buchi Babu tournament. | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E / THE HINDU
infoIcon

TNCA President’s XI batter Mohamed Ali plays a shot against the Railways during Buchi Babu tournament. | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E / THE HINDU

Buchi Babu tournament serves as a bridge for promising young players to transition from state-level cricket to more competitive environments, Tamil Nadu selector R. Srinivasan insisted here on Wednesday.

The current edition has India players Ishan Kishan and Sarfaraz Khan playing for Jharkhand and Mumbai. Suryakumar Yadav and Shreyas Iyer are set to turn up for Mumbai in the next round. It also features IPL stars like Abdul Samad and Ashutosh Sharma.

Referring to the presence of India players and IPL stars, the TN selector said the tournament ensures that the youngsters are better-prepared and confident when moving up the ranks.

“First of all, this is a selection tournament for every State. It’s a very prestigious tournament where they get to perform against teams of Ranji Trophy standard,” Srinivasan said on the sidelines of Salem Cricket Foundation ground where TNCA President XI is facing Railways in the second round of the tournament.

Report | Siddarth’s 81 takes TNCA President XI to 283/6 against Railways on Day 1

“For instance, Ishan Kishan has been playing for Jharkhand. So, when it’s like this, they’ll get that confidence to go to the next level. They get to raise their game standard in this tournament.

“When they graduate to Ranji Trophy straightaway from, say, the first division (TNCA league), they might get intimidated and have self-doubt by the sudden exposure to a bigger platform. Buchi Babu is a very good tournament to bridge that gap.

“Almost all the good players are here. When you score here, it eases you and you feel less pressurised when you play the Ranji Trophy. It’s a very good tournament for especially the youngsters,” Srinivasan said.

