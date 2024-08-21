Buchi Babu Tournament: Siddarth’s 81 takes TNCA President XI to 283/6 against Railways on Day 1

Propelled by C. Andre Siddarth’s 81 (108b, 8x4, 1x6), TNCA President’s XI got to 283 for six versus Railways on day one of the Group-B match in the second round of the Buchi Babu Memorial All India invitational cricket tournament at the Salem Cricket Foundation (SCF) ground here on Wednesday.

He engaged in a 139-run sixth-wicket stand with S. Mohamed Ali (62 n.o., 115b, 7x4, 1x6).

Railways’ left-arm spinner Ayan Chaudhary picked up three wickets (three for 95) on the day.

The toss and the start of the day’s play were delayed because of a wet patch, caused by the overnight rain, on the pitch. And there was a brief spell of light rain that halted play after 7.4 overs.

Having opted to bat, TNCA lost its opener S. Radhakrishnan (5) early, as he chopped a wide delivery on to his stumps off pacer Sanjay Kumar. The other opener and left-hander R. Vimal Khumar (42, 68b, 7x4), then, involved in a 53-run second-wicket partnership with K.T.A. Madhava Prasad (47, 115b, 8x4).

Vimal leg-glanced and straight-drove Sanjay for fours in the same over, just as he flicked and whipped off-spinner Vishal Harsh towards midwicket and square-leg boundaries in the same over. He charged at left-arm spinner Raj Chaudhary for a straight four, but also got stumped when he similarly attacked at Ayan and missed the ball down the leg side.

Madhava Prasad swept Ayan once and Vishal twice for fours to the fine leg boundary. He also cover-drove Vishal for back-to-back fours, besides a square-driven four off him. He cut for a four off Raj, who eventually had him caught by Mohammad Saif at slip.

Ayan had A. Badrinath (22) lbw with an arm-ball in the next over.

Madhava Prasad and Badrinath added 50 runs for the third-wicket stand.

Left-hander S. Rithik Easwaran (18) struck two straight sixes - one each off Raj and Ayan. But he missed his reverse sweep off Ayan to get bowled.

Siddarth and Mohamed Ali, thereafter, batted till stumps.

Siddarth came down the track and hit a straight four, before he cut for a four off Ayan in the same over. He played the cut again for a four each off Sanjay and Vishal, and employed the late cut too for a four each off Raj and Ayan. He also charged at Ayan for an inside-out six.

Mohamed Ali slog-swept to deep midwicket, charged for a one-handed straight shot, and cover-drove for three fours off Raj. He charged at Vishal twice to flick and swipe for a four and a six to deep midwicket.

Siddarth was caught behind off left-arm spinner Saif off the last ball of the day.