MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

PAK vs BAN, 1st Test: Ayub, Shakeel fifties take Pakistan to 158/4 after Bangladesh jolts top order

The tourist had Pakistan on the mat at 16-3 after wet patches on the outfield of Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from early morning rain had delayed the toss for more than four hours.

Published : Aug 21, 2024 20:48 IST , RAWALPINDI - 2 MINS READ

AP
Left-handed opener Saim Ayub, who hit 56, and vice-captain Saud Shakeel, unbeaten on 57, shared an aggressive 98-run fourth wicket stand in almost two hours.
Left-handed opener Saim Ayub, who hit 56, and vice-captain Saud Shakeel, unbeaten on 57, shared an aggressive 98-run fourth wicket stand in almost two hours. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Left-handed opener Saim Ayub, who hit 56, and vice-captain Saud Shakeel, unbeaten on 57, shared an aggressive 98-run fourth wicket stand in almost two hours. | Photo Credit: AP

Bangladesh pace bowlers made full use of favorable conditions on a greenish wicket before half centuries from Saim Ayub and Saud Shakeel rescued Pakistan to 158/4 on the opening day of the first Test on Wednesday.

The tourist had Pakistan on the mat at 16-3 after wet patches on the outfield of Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from early morning rain had delayed the toss for more than four hours.

But left-handed opener Ayub, who hit 56, and vice-captain Shakeel, unbeaten on 57, shared an aggressive 98-run fourth wicket stand in almost two hours before seamer Hasan Mahmud (2-33) broke through in the final session and had Ayub caught in third slip.

Ayub patiently saw off the early seam and swing of Bangladesh pace bowlers before striking four boundaries and a six in his 98-ball knock.

Wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan was 24 not out at stumps.

After the wet patches dried up in bright sunshine, captain Najmul Hossain Shanto won the all-important toss and his decision to field brought Bangladesh early success as the fast bowlers swung the ball well on a damp wicket.

Hasan lured Abdullah Shafique (2) to go for an early ambitious drive and Zakir Hasan took a spectacular acrobatic catch in the gully while diving full length to his right side.

Pakistan skipper Shan Masood fell to a contentious caught behind decision from television umpire Darren Gough as left-arm fast bowler Shoriful Islam’s (2-30) delivery jagged back into the left-hander.

PAK vs BAN highlights, 1st Test Day 1

Gough ruled in Bangladesh’s favour after the tourist went for a TV referral of on-field decision of not out. Masood argued with on-field umpire Richard Kettleborough before walking off in disbelief.

Pakistan’s former all-format captain Babar Azam’s struggle in red-ball cricket continued for the seventh successive Test match as he tried to flick Shoriful down the leg side and was brilliantly snapped by wicketkeeper Litton Das without scoring.

Ayub and Shakeel then staged a good recovery and negated the off-spin of Mehidy Hasan Miraz with sweep shots and the pace of tall Nahid Rana before Hasan broke through.

The two-Test series is part of ICC World Test Championship in which Pakistan is ranked sixth and Bangladesh eighth, just ahead of last-placed West Indies.

Rawalpindi will also host the second Test starting after the Pakistan Cricket Board moved the game due to construction work going on at the National Bank Stadium ahead of next year’s Champions Trophy.

Related stories

Related Topics

Saud Shakeel /

Pakistan /

Bangladesh

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Change of venue won’t impact our preparation, says Deepti Sharma
    PTI
  2. PAK vs BAN, 1st Test: Ayub, Shakeel fifties take Pakistan to 158/4 after Bangladesh jolts top order
    AP
  3. Shillong Lajong vs East Bengal LIVE: SLFC 1-1 EBFC, Durand Cup 2024 quarterfinal, Figo scores for Shillong Lajong
    Team Sportstar
  4. Durand Cup 2024: Is there extra-time in knockout matches?
    Team Sportstar
  5. ENG vs SL LIVE score, 1st Test, Day 1: Sri Lanka 178/8; de Silva falls for 74 fifty; Rathnayake, Fernando at crease
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. PAK vs BAN, 1st Test: Ayub, Shakeel fifties take Pakistan to 158/4 after Bangladesh jolts top order
    AP
  2. ENG vs SL LIVE score, 1st Test, Day 1: Sri Lanka 178/8; de Silva falls for 74 fifty; Rathnayake, Fernando at crease
    Team Sportstar
  3. Pakistan board says stadium revamps will not disrupt Champions Trophy
    Reuters
  4. Jay Shah front-runner to become next ICC chairman
    Shayan Acharya
  5. Mitchell Starc: Border-Gavaskar Trophy on par with Ashes for Australia
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Change of venue won’t impact our preparation, says Deepti Sharma
    PTI
  2. PAK vs BAN, 1st Test: Ayub, Shakeel fifties take Pakistan to 158/4 after Bangladesh jolts top order
    AP
  3. Shillong Lajong vs East Bengal LIVE: SLFC 1-1 EBFC, Durand Cup 2024 quarterfinal, Figo scores for Shillong Lajong
    Team Sportstar
  4. Durand Cup 2024: Is there extra-time in knockout matches?
    Team Sportstar
  5. ENG vs SL LIVE score, 1st Test, Day 1: Sri Lanka 178/8; de Silva falls for 74 fifty; Rathnayake, Fernando at crease
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment