PAK vs BAN Live Score, 1st Test Day 1: Toss delayed due to wet outfield, next inspection at 1:30 PM IST

Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st Test LIVE: Catch the live score and updates from the first Test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh being played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Updated : Aug 21, 2024 12:45 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Pakistan’s Babar Azam (C) and his team attend a training session at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.
Pakistan’s Babar Azam (C) and his team attend a training session at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. | Photo Credit: AFP
Pakistan's Babar Azam (C) and his team attend a training session at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of Day of the Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st Test match being played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

12:30 PM IST

Three inspections done and the umpires are still not content with how the ground looks. The wait goes on. The players will take Lunch, meaning the first session of the Test has been washed out. The next inspection is due at 1:30 PM IST.

PREVIEW

Bangladesh begins a two-Test series in Pakistan this week with its preparations severely hampered by the political turmoil that has wracked the country.

Unrest that led to the overthrow of prime minister Sheikh Hasina kept the team’s foreign coaches indoors, strictly following advisories from their embassies, while mass protests stopped the team from assembling for practice sessions.

The make-up of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is also up in the air, after president Nazmul Hassan fled the country due to his association with Hasina.

LINEUPS

PAKISTAN: Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel (vc), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Ali.

LIVE STREAMING INFO

When will Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st Test match start?

The Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st Test will start on Wednesday, August 21, 2024 at 10:30 AM IST. The match is being played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Where to watch Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st Test match?

The Pakistan vs Bangladesh Test series will not be telecast or streamed in India.

