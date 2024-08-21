R Sridhar named Afghanistan assistant coach for New Zealand, South Africa matches

Former India national team fielding coach R Sridhar was named the Afghanistan men’s cricket team’s assistant coach for the side’s upcoming fixtures against New Zealand and South Africa, the country’s cricket board announced on Wednesday.

“The Afghanistan Cricket Board wishes Sridhar fills the role effectively and hopes to have long term contract with him in the future,” the Afghanistan Cricket Board’s announcement read.

The Indian will be on the sidelines for Afghanistan’s one-off Test match against New Zealand and the three-match ODI series against South Africa.

Sridhar, a former cricketer himself who has 35 first class and 15 List A matches to his name, served as the Indian side’s fielding coach between 2014 and 2021, which includes two ODI and T20I World Cup editions each.

He has also been the spin bowling coach for the Indian Premier League outfit Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) between 2014 and 2017.