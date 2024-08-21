U-17 World Wrestling Championships 2024: Sainath Pardhi wins bronze; four Indian women wrestlers in finals

Sainath Pardhi won India’s second medal at the Under-17 World Wrestling Championships in Amman, Jordan, securing bronze in the men’s 51kg Greco-Roman category with a 3-1 victory over Kazakhstan’s Yerassyl Mussan on Wednesday.

Pardhi defeated USA’s Munaretto Domenic Michael 7-1 in the repechage round to advance to medal bout.

Four Indian women wrestlers reached the finals.

In the 43kg category, Aditi Kumari advanced to the gold medal match after defeating Aleksandra Berezovskaia 8-2 and will now face Maria L Gkika of Greece. Aditi put up an impressive show against Ukraine’s Karolina Shperyk (10-0) and Marriem Mohamed Abdelaal (4-2) to enter the knockouts.

In the 57kg semifinals, Neha overcame Kazakhstan’s Anna Stratan with an 8-4 victory and will compete against So Tsutsui of Japan next. Neha made it to the semifinals without losing a point as she pinned Greek rival Mairi Mani and then won by technical superiority against Georgia’s Miranda Kapanadze.

In the 65kg category, Pulkit secured a 3-0 win over Egypt’s Maram Ibrahim Aly and will take on Daria Frolova in the final. Earlier, Pulkit dominated China’s Ling Cai for ‘win by fall’ and followed that up with a commanding 9-0 victory against Juliana Catanzaro.

Meanwhile, Mansi Lather, competing in the 73kg division, won by fall with a score of 12-2 against Khrystyna Demchuk from Ukraine and will face Hanna Pirskaya in her bid for the gold medal.

In the Greco-Roman bronze medal play-off, Ronak, ranked two in the world, comfortably disposed of the challenge of Turkey’s Emrullah Capkan 6-1 to claim India’s first medal from the championship on Tuesday night.

He had lost to eventual silver medallist Zoltan Czako of Hungary in the semifinal. The gold was won by Ukraine’s Ivan Yankovskyi, who beat Czako by technical superiority.

(With inputs from PTI)