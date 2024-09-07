Nikita won a silver in the women’s 62 kg freestyle category, while Neha clinched a bronze as India finished overall second with five medals at the U20 Wrestling World Championships here.
Nikita, a former gold medalist at the U20 Asian Championships last year, went down to Ukrainian wrestler Iryna Bondar 1-4 in the final.
Fresh from her gold medal at the U17 World Championships last month, Neha claimed a bronze, overpowering Gerda Terek of Hungary 10-8 in the women’s 57 kg freestyle.
India signed off its campaign with five medals -- one gold, one silver, and three bronze.
Jyoti Berwal earlier had won a gold medal in the women’s 76 kg event.
Komal (women’s 59kg) and Srishti (women’s 68kg) have won two bronze medals.
In the last year’s edition in Amman, Jordan, India had bagged four gold, three silver and seven bronze medals.
Latest on Sportstar
- U20 Wrestling World Championships 2024: Nikita bags silver, Neha bronze
- Duleep Trophy LIVE Score, Day 3: India A 231 all-out vs India B; Patidar out, India C 170/3, needs 63 to win vs India D
- Paris Paralympics 2024, Day 10 LIVE updates: Arshad in men’s C1-3 road race, Jyoti in para cycling, Simran, Dilip in action later, India latest results
- Paris 2024 Paralympics Day 10, Medals Table: India in 17th spot after Praveen’s gold, Hokato’s bronze; China leads with 83 golds
- UTT 2024: Calm and composed Orawan Paranang shines bright in Delhi TTC’s march to final
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE