Bajrang Punia moves to Delhi High Court requesting quashing of provisional suspension by NADA

Bajrang has also requested the court to initiate an independent investigation into the attempt to use expired kits for sample collection in December last year.

Published : Sep 09, 2024 21:55 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File photo: NADA, on April 23, suspended Tokyo Games bronze medallist wrestler for refusal to give his urine sample for dope test during the selection trials held in Sonepat on March 10. 
File photo: NADA, on April 23, suspended Tokyo Games bronze medallist wrestler for refusal to give his urine sample for dope test during the selection trials held in Sonepat on March 10.  | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini/The Hindu
infoIcon

File photo: NADA, on April 23, suspended Tokyo Games bronze medallist wrestler for refusal to give his urine sample for dope test during the selection trials held in Sonepat on March 10.  | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini/The Hindu

Wrestler Bajrang Punia has moved the Delhi High Court seeking quashing of the provisional suspension imposed on him by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) for refusing to give his urine sample for dope testing during the National selection trials in Sonipat on March 10.

NADA, on April 23, suspended Tokyo Games bronze medallist wrestler for refusal to give his urine sample for dope test during the selection trials held in Sonepat on March 10. World Governing body UWW had also suspended him.

Bajrang had also appealed against the provisional suspension previously, and NADA’s Anti-Disciplinary Doping Panel (ADDP) had revoked it on May 31 till NADA issues the notice of charge.

Swinging to action, NADA, in June 2024, served the notice to the wrestler.

“This serves as a formal notice that you are being charged with the violation of Article 2.3 of the National Anti-Doping Rules, 2021 and now you are provisionally suspended,” said NADA’s communication to Bajrang.

In a writ petition, Bajrang has now requested the court to treat his fresh request urgently as the elite World wrestling Championships will be held in Tirana, Albania, from October 28 to 31 and the provisional suspension shall prevent him from competing in the event, “owing to which the petitioner shall be forced to retire...”

Bajrang has also requested the court to initiate an independent investigation into the attempt to use expired kits for sample collection in December last year.

(with inputs from PTI)

