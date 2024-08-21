Vinesh’s CAS saga: How many Indians have appealed verdicts at the Court of Arbitration for Sport?

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat received a detailed 24-page verdict from the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) which detailed which her appeal to win joint-silver in the women’s 50kg freestyle event in the Paris Olympics was dismissed.

This is not the first time an Indian athlete has been involved in a appeal heard by CAS, either as an involved party or the one making the appeal.

Sportstar looks at India’s history of cases at the international body established in 1984 to settle disputes related to sport.

India as an appellant:

Football

2021:SC East Bengal vs Omid Singh - East Bengal appealed a decision by FIFA’s Dispute Resolution Chamber asking them to pay Iranian midfielder Omid Singh outstanding payments from ending his contract. CAS dismissed the appeal.

2021: SC East Bengal vs Jaime Santos Colado and FIFA - East Bengal appealed a decision by FIFA’s Dispute Resolution Chamber asking them to pay Spanish midfielder Jaime Santos Colado outstanding amounts from ending his contract. CAS dismissed their appeal.

2021:Hyderabad FC vs Nestor Jesus Gordillo Benitez - Hyderabad FC appeal a decision by FIFA’s Dispute Resolution Chamber asking them to pay Spanish midfielder Nestor Jesus Gordillo certain amounts for breach of contract. CAS partially upheld Hyderabad FC’s claim.

2016: Club Royal Wahingdoh FC vs Othello Banei - Club Royal Wahingdoh FC appealed a decision by FIFA’s Dispute Resolution Chamber asking them to pay Liberian player Othello Banei for breach of contract. CAS dismissed their appeal.

Athletics

2015: Dutee Chand vs Athletics Federation of India and International Association of Athletics Federation - Chand was dropped from national selection after claims that she was ineligible to compete in female events because of hyperandrogenism. Chand appealed to CAS, who removed her suspension and gave the AFI and IAAF two years to provide evidence suggesting that hyperandrogenism gave any significant athletic advantage.

Aquatics

2015: Amar Muralidharan vs Indian National Doping Agency, Indian National Dope Testing Laboratory, and Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports - Muralidharan tested positive for a banned substance, and was suspended for two years. He appealed to CAS on grounds that his sample was not processed correctly, but CAS dismissed his appeal.

Squash

2014: Rahul Kumar and Saket Wali vs Asian Squash Federation, Olympic Council of Asia, and World Squash Federation - Former players Kumar and Wali appealed to CAS asking for the 2014 Asian Games squash draw to be redone so that two participants from the same country should be on different sides of the draw. CAS dismissed the appeal.

India as a respondent

Wrestling

2016:WADA vs Indian National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) and Geeta Rani - Rani tested positive for a banned substance and was suspended by NADA for two years. WADA appealed the decision to CAS, who upheld the appeal and increased the suspension to four years.

2016:WADA vs Indian National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) and Mhaskar Meghali - Megahli tested positive for a banned substance, and was given a reduced one year suspension by NADA on grounds that she had been prescribed medication with the substance by a doctor for knee pain. WADA appealed against this decision to CAS, who upheld the appeal, instituting a four year ban starting from her initial period of ineligibility.

2016: WADA vs Narsingh Yadav and National Anti-Doping Agency of India (NADA) - WADA challenged the decision of the National Anti-Doping Agency that Yadav had been the victim of sabotage when he received a positive doping test prior to the 2016 Rio Olympics. He was subsequently suspended for four years.

2015: WADA vs Amit and National Anti-Doping Agency of India - WADA challenged the decision of the National Anti-Doping Agency to give Amit a reduced one year suspension for failing to appear for a doping test on the grounds that he had been advised that he would fail a doping test as he had drunk Red Bull. CAS upheld the appeal, and imposed a suspension of two years.

Judo

2013: WADA vs Nirupama Devi Laishram and National Anti-Doping Agency of India - Laishram had tested positive for a banned substance, but was reprimanded without suspension. WADA appealed the decision to CAS, who upheld the decision and imposed a suspension of two years.

Football

2017: WADA vs Indian National Anti-Doping Agency and Dane Pereira - Pereira tested positive for a banned substance and received a reduced suspension on grounds that a doctor had prescribed Pereira a medicine with a banned substance for a knee injury. WADA appealed the decision to CAS, who upheld the appeal and imposed a suspension of four years.

Athletics

2012: International Association of Athletics Federation vs Athletics Federation of India, Akkunji Ashwini, Priyanka Panwar, Tiana Mary Thomas, and Sini Jose - all the athletes were given reduced suspensions of one year for doping on the grounds that they had taken the banned substance under advice from their coach. IAAF appealed this decision to CAS, who upheld their appeal and increased the sentences to two years.

2012: International Association of Athletics Federation vs Athletics Federation of India, Mandeep Kaur, and Jauna Murmu - Kaur and Murmu received reduced sentences of one year for doping on the grounds that they had taken the banned substance under advice from their coach. IAAF appealed this decision to CAS, who upheld their appeal and increased the sentences to two years.

India as both:

2015: Indian Hockey Federation vs FIH and Hockey India - The Indian Hockey Federation appealed to CAS seeking to be recognised as Indian representative in FIH. CAS dismissed the plea and ruled that Hockey India was the Indian representative in FIH.