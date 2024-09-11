Table Tennis
Dronacharya award-winning table tennis coach Jayanta Pushilal passed away here on Tuesday night. He was 63 and was suffering from kidney related issues.
Pushilal coached top paddlers such as Mouma Das, Arup Basak, Ambika Radhika Suresh and Prapti Sen. He also worked in Maldives, Kazakhstan and the USA as a coach.
Latest on Sportstar
- Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Australia coach says top six likely to remain the same for AUS vs IND Test series
- FC Goa in ISL 2024-25: Preview, full squad, players to watch out for, transfer rating, expected finish
- Indian sports wrap, September 11: Table Tennis coach Pushilal passes away
- ENG vs AUS head-to-head in T20Is: England v Australia overall stats; most runs, wickets
- Arjun Erigaisi hopes GCL makes big impact on chess like IPL did on cricket
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE