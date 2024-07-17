MagazineBuy Print

Anwar Ali moves the Player Status Committee regarding transfer to East Bengal after terminating loan deal at Mohun Bagan

The 23-year-old had reportedly penned a five-year deal with East Bengal after terminating his loan deal with rival side Mohun Bagan Super Giant.

Published : Jul 17, 2024 14:55 IST , Kolkata - 2 MINS READ

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
Neeladri Bhattacharjee
FILE PHOTO: Anwar Ali.
FILE PHOTO: Anwar Ali. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Anwar Ali. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/The Hindu

India defender Anwar Ali, who signed a five-year deal with East Bengal after unilaterally terminating his loan deal with Mohun Bagan Super Giant, moved to the Player Status Committee of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Wednesday.

“Anwar has moved to the Player Status Committee (PSC), seeking a quicker closure around his transfer. We will wait for the honourable PSC to give its decision and will abide by the same when it comes,” Ranjit Bajaj, the owner of Delhi FC, Anwar’s parent club, told  Sportstar.

The 23-year-old had reportedly signed with East Bengal after terminating his loan deal unilaterally with rival side Mohun Bagan.

However, the Mariners – with whom he was contracted on a four-year loan deal – maintain that the move was illegal and has included him in the Calcutta Football League squad.

“Anwar Ali remains our player and we have registered him in the CRS (Central Registration System). There is no dispute here. He has been asked to report for training on July 19,” a spokesperson from Mohun Bagan told  Sportstar.

ALSO READ | Anwar Ali joins East Bengal on permanent transfer after one-year loan at Mohun Bagan

Article 15 of AIFF’s Regulation for Status and Transfer of Players states that a contract between a professional player and a club may only be terminated upon expiry of the term of the contract or by mutual agreement.

The time limit set by the PSC ‘shall run for no less than five days and no more than 20 days. In urgent cases, time limits may be reduced,’ according to the AIFF.

The rulebook further states that ‘if there is legitimate doubt as to the independence and impartiality of the PSC,’ a challenge should be made within five days of the petition.

Anwar has won three trophies with the Indian National team so far, the Tri-Nations tournament, the Intercontinental Cup and the SAFF Championship.

At the club level, he was crucial for Mohun Bagan in the 2023-24 season, playing 26 times for the club – with three goals and one assist – and winning the Durand Cup and the Indian Super League Shield.

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
