Durand Cup 2024: All you need to know about Indian football’s oldest tournament; Schedule, groups, live streaming info

The Durand Cup 2024 is set to start India’s domestic football season on July 27 with Mohun Bagan playing the opening fixture against Downtown Heroes FC at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

First played in 1888, the Durand Cup is Asia’s oldest existing football tournament and the third oldest in the World. This edition of the tournament has 24 teams, including 13 Indian Super League (ISL) sides.

The tournament expanded its venues for this edition of the tournament, with Jamshedpur and Shillong included as a venues.

Who is the Durand Cup named after?

The tournament is named after its founder Sir Henry Mortimer Durand, who serve as the foreign secretary of British India from 1884 to 1894. It initially began as an inter-department and inter-regiment tournament for the Indian Armed Forces.

What are the Durand Cup trophies called?

The three Trophies unique to the tournament are:

Durand Cup Trophy(a rolling trophy and the original prize)

Shimla Trophy (also a rolling trophy, first given by the resident of Shimla in 1904)

President’s Cup (for permanent keep and first presented by Dr Rajendra Prasad, India’s first President, in 1956)

When is the Durand Cup 2024?

Durand Cup 2024, the 133rd edition of the tournament, is set to begin on July 27 and will continue till August 31

The group stage matches will be played from July 27 to August 18. The dates for the knockouts is yet to be announced. The final will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on August 31.

How many matches will be played in Durand Cup 2024?

Durand Cup 2024 will have 43 matches, including the final. There will be 36 group-stage matches, four quarterfinals, two semifinals and then the final in Kolkata.

Where is the Durand Cup in 2024?

Durand Cup 2024 will be played in five stadiums across four cities – Shillong, Kolkata, Jamshedpur and Kokrajhar. Two stadiums in Kolkata and one stadium each, in Guwahati, Shillong and Kokrajhar will host the matches.

Following is the list of Durand Cup 2024 venues:

Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan

Kishore Bharati Krirangan

Sports Authority of India Stadium, Kokrajhar

Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Shillong

Which teams are playing in Durand Cup 2024?

A total of 24 teams will play in Durand Cup 2024, which is four more than the last edition of the tournament. The list includes 12 Indian Super League clubs, two I-League clubs, six Services teams, two state league teams and Tribhuvan Army as a foreign side.

Here is the list of the participating clubs:

Bengaluru FC – ISL

Mumbai City FC – ISL

Mohun Bagan Super Giant – ISL

East Bengal FC – ISL

Kerala Blasters FC – ISL

Jamshedpur FC – ISL

Odisha FC – ISL

NorthEast United FC – ISL

Hyderabad FC – ISL

Chennaiyin FC – ISL

Punjab FC – ISL

FC Goa – ISL

Mohammedan SC – ISL

Inter Kashi– I-League

Shillong Lajong FC – I-League

Downtown Heroes – State League

Bodoland FC – State League

Indian Army football team – Armed Forces

Indian Air Force football team – Armed Forces

Indian Navy football team – Armed Forces

Assam Rifles – Armed Forces

Border Security Force – Armed Forces

Central Industrial Security Force Protectors– Armed Forces

Tribhuvan Army – Foreign side (Nepal Services)

What is the format of the Durand Cup?

In the group stage, each group is played on a single round-robin format. The topper in each group will earn automatic qualification into the top 8 while the next two will be decided at the end of the group stage.

In case two teams are tied on points, the following rules are looked at:

Head-to-head record among tied teams;

Goal difference in head-to-head matches among tied teams;

Goals scored in head-to-head matches among tied teams;

If more than two teams are tied, and after applying all head-to-head criteria above, a subset of teams are still tied, all head-to-head criteria above are reapplied exclusively to this subset of teams;

Goal difference in group matches;

Goals scored in group matches;

Drawing of lots.

What are the Durand Cup groups?

Following are the groups for Durand Cup 2024:

Group A Group B Group C Group D Group E Group F Mohun Bagan SG Bengaluru FC Kerala Blasters FC Jamshedpur FC Odisha FC FC Goa East Bengal FC Inter Kashi Mumbai City FC Chennaiyin FC NorthEast United FC Hyderabad FC Indian Air Force FT Indian Navy FT Punjab FC Indian Army FT Bodoland FC Shillong Lajong FC Downtown Heroes FC Mohammedan SC CISF Protectors FT Bangladesh Army FT BSF FT Tribhuvan Army FC

Who won the Durand Cup last year?

Mohun Bagan Super Giant won the Durand Cup 2023, beating arch rival East Bengal 1-0 in the final at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

What is the prize money for the Durand Cup?

The prize pool of Duran Cup 2024 is one crore rupees. The specific prize money for every award is as follows:

Champion - Rs. 60 lakh

Runner-up - Rs. 30 lakh

Golden Ball - Rs. 4 lakh

Golden Boot - Rs 3 lakh

Golden Glove - Rs 3 lakh

Which channel is showing Durand Cup?

The Durand Cup 2024 can be watched live on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD. It can be live-streamed on Sony LIV.