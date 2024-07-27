- July 27, 2024 14:41CHEEMA GOES GREAT GUNS!
Unreal shooting from Cheema! He has shot 10 10s off his last 10 shots. He is up to fourth now. Meanwhile. Turkey’s Yusuf Dikec has just shot a 100 in his third series.
- July 27, 2024 14:35CHEEMA WELL ON HIS WAY TO MAKE THE FINAL
Two 10s in the third series takes Cheema to 8th! Game on...
- July 27, 2024 14:3110/10 SHOW
Five perfect 10s off the last five shots in the second series takes Cheema’s score to 97. He stays 10th.
- July 27, 2024 14:27SLIGHT RECOVERY
Four 10s on the trot from Sarabjot to come up to 19th. Cheema shoots four 10s to enter top 10.
- July 27, 2024 14:24SARABJOT PLUMMETS FURTHER
Sarabjot shoots another 9 at the very start of the second series to slip to third last. Cheema shoots three straight 10s after starting the second series with a 9. He is placed 17th.
- July 27, 2024 14:18AFTER THE FIRST SERIES
Cheema eventually drops four points in his first series to come up to 12th. Sarabjot drops six to stay 28th.
- July 27, 2024 14:16COMMENTATOR’S CURSE
Guess we spoke too early... Cheema slips to 28th with a 9 and 8. Sarabjot has four 9s off his first seven shots. Not again!
- July 27, 2024 14:11CHEEMA FLOATING ABOUT IN TOP 8
Cheema scoring at an impressive rate of 9.8. Sarabjot finds himself in the bottom half of the standings with 9.5.
- July 27, 2024 14:05IMPRESSIVE!
Sarabjot starts with an inner-10 followed by a 9. Cheema gets things rolling with an inner-10.
- July 27, 2024 14:00HOW DOES IT WORK?
Let’s take a quick look at the 10m air pistol men’s qualification rules. The athletes will have 15 minutes of sighting and preparation time before they will be allowed 75 minutes to take 60 shots. During sighting, the shooters can take as many shots as they want. The top eight shooters qualify for the final.
- July 27, 2024 13:54SARABJOT SINGH AND ARJUN CHEEMA IN ACTION SHORTLY...
The 10m air pistol men’s qualification starts at 2pm IST. Will they be able to bring some joy to the Indian shooting fans?
- July 27, 2024 13:12WE HAVE THE FIRST FINALISTS!
(Picture Credits: Paris 2024 screengrab)
China (632.2), Korea (631.4), Kazakhstan (630.8), and Germany (629.7) make the 10m air rifle mixed team medal matches. India 1 finishes 12th (626.3) and India 2 (628.7) 6th.
- July 27, 2024 13:03INDIA 1 AND 2 ELIMINATED!
Both Indian teams shown the exit door as Ramita and Babuta fall 1.0 point short of the medal matches’ cut-off. This is going to hurt!
Too early, but feels like Tokyo all over again...
- July 27, 2024 13:00INDIA 2 5TH!
With three shots remaining, India 2 stands fifth. This is way too close... Ramita and Babuta may just enter the medal matches!
- July 27, 2024 12:58THINGS LOOKING BLEAK FOR INDIA 1
A 9.9 from Sandeep in the fifth shot of the third series. Argh, things looking bleak for India 1 here. 16th.
- July 27, 2024 12:54FINGERS CROSSED...
Meanwhile the other team has had quite the recovery. A couple of 10.5-plus shots from Elavenil and Sandeep take them to 12th.
- July 27, 2024 12:49INTO THE TOP 8
10.2, 10.7, 10.3, 10.1 for Ramita in the second series. 10.5, 10.6, 10.5, 10.9 for Babuta. This has been an incredible start for Babuta in the second relay. The combined score takes them into the top 8. Unlike the individual rounds though, that won’t ensure the side an entry into the medal match. They have to get to the top four, a slot which is currently dominated by the Chinese, Korean, French and Kazakh teams.
- July 27, 2024 12:45TOP 15-ISH...
Ramita finishes the first series with a score of 104.6 and Babuta has 104.1. They are there and there about in the top 15. Both the Chinese teams and Korea 1 make the top 3.
- July 27, 2024 12:39SOME HOPE?
Arjun and Ramita, who hadn’t had the greatest of starts, are slowly climbing the ladder! They are 20th now with a combined score of 124.8 after the first six shots.
- July 27, 2024 12:37OH NO!
Three 10.2s and a 10.1 for the Elavenil-Sandeep pair in their last two shots. They have slipped to 21st!
- July 27, 2024 12:36CONFIDENT START
A 10.5 and 10.7 for Elavenil to start her second Olympic stint. Not bad. Not bad at all! India 1 is presently third on the leaderboard.
- July 27, 2024 12:33AND WE ARE UNDERWAY!
Sandeep Singh starts with a 10.8! That would take some pressure off the Armyman, who had been at the centre of a few controversies after the Olympic Selection Trials. Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil, former world champion, had filed an appeal questioning Sandeep’s selection.
- July 27, 2024 12:24RECORDS
India holds the qualification world record in this event - 635.8. China’s 633.2 (Tokyo 2020) is the qualification Olympic record.
- July 27, 2024 12:20SIGHTING TIME BEGINS!
Ramita and Babuta (India 2) are taking up firing points 4 and 5. Elavenil and Sandeep (India 1) have been assigned lanes 24 and 25. A total of 28 pairs are set to participate.
- July 27, 2024 12:00HOW DOES IT WORK?
Let’s take a quick look at the rules. Members of each team will occupy the starting lane next to each other at the range. The athletes will be summoned to the starting line 15 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time, which is 12:15pm in this case. They will have 10 minutes for sighters. Each member of the side will shoot 30 shots in as many minutes. Teammates can fire independently of their partner. The top 4 teams will make the medal matches. 1 and 2 play for gold, 3 and 4 will face-off in the bronze medal match.
- July 27, 2024 11:50FIRST EVENT OF THE DAY
We are set to start off the first day of the Olympics with shooting, which starts with the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Qualification at 12:30pm IST. Sandeep Singh-Elavenil Valarivan and Arjun Babuta-Ramita Jindal will form the two Indian teams.
- July 27, 2024 11:41ORDER OF THE DAY
While you wait for the action to begin at the range, take a look at the list of Indians who are set to be in action at the Paris Olympics today.
- July 27, 2024 11:23SHOOTING AT PARIS 2024 - PREVIEW
Lock ‘n load! It’s almost time to climb aboard the hype train to Châteauroux, where 21 Indian shooters will take on the mission of going up against 321 of the world’s best to claim the ultimate prize — an Olympic medal.
The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) announcing the squad way ahead of July 8 — the Paris 2024 entry deadline — felt like the calm before the storm. The shooters have had an acclimatisation and a hard-training camp at Volmerange-Les-Mines, followed by a two-week break while waiting for Judgement Day.
India has never had more shooters representing the country at the Olympics. Tokyo 2020 saw a previous best of 15. This time, among the 81 participating nations and the IOC (International Olympic Committee) Refugee Team, India will send the most shooters to France, tying with China, followed by the Republic of Korea, which has 16.
It is mostly a new-look squad except for familiar faces in pistol star Manu Bhaker and rifle wielders Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Anjum Moudgil and Elavenil Valarivan. Having waded through the choppy waters of Tokyo, they will be up and running soon for a second shot at glory.
While those who have already performed on the biggest stage would believe that past experience will help them fare better this time, the debutants may be thankful for not having to carry any baggage from previous editions.
Let’s do a quick recap. After returning empty-handed from Tokyo, Indian shooters experienced a curious mix of highs and lows in the subsequent years. Amid developments like numerous rule changes and overhauls in the coaching set-up, several prominent names such as Saurabh Chaudhary, Abhishek Verma, Apurvi Chandela, and Rahi Sarnobat faded from scorecards for different reasons. A change of guard brought newcomers like Sift Kaur Samra and Sarabjot Singh to the forefront. Others, like Bhaker, entered recovery mode, deeply affected by the media scrutiny. However, she appears to have bounced back just in time.
One of the many factors that will work in favour of the Indians this time is the absence of Russia from the roster owing to the strict qualification restrictions in place after the latter invaded Ukraine.
Although the IOC stated that, as of July 13, 15 AINs (Athlètes Individuels Neutres/Individual Neutral Athletes) with Russian passports had qualified for the Summer Games in Paris (with a maximum of 55 eligible to make it), none of them happens to be shooters.
