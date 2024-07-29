Paris Olympics 2024 Live Score, Day 3: Ramita final underway; Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh in 10m air pistol mixed team qualification round - July 29 Updates

- July 29, 2024 13:04Ramita Jindal - 5th shot
A 10.5 to follow from Ramita. She is fourth after five shots.
- July 29, 2024 13:03Ramita Jindal - 4th shot
A perfect 10.9 on the fourth attempt. A perfect shot! She moves up to fourth now.
- July 29, 2024 13:02Ramita Jindal - 3rd shot
Ramita gets her best shot of the final - 10.6 - on the third go.
- July 29, 2024 13:02Ramita Jindal - 2nd shot
A 10.2 for Ramita on the second attempt. She is in fifth place at the moment.
- July 29, 2024 13:01Ramita Jindal begins final
Ramita gets 10.3 to start off. She has nine more shots before eliminations begin.
- July 29, 2024 12:5910m air pistol mix team - Manu and Sarabjot
It is 193 points for the other Indian team. They sit just behind their compatriots. Manu with 98 points while Sarabjot gets 95.
- July 29, 2024 12:5810m air pistol mix team - Rhythm and Arjun
The team of Rhythm Sangwan and Arjun Singh Cheema gets a total of 194 points in the first set of shots. They sit in the fifth place.
- July 29, 2024 12:51Ramita Jindal in action soon
The final of the women’s 10m air rifle will begin at 1PM.
- July 29, 2024 12:25Coming up - Ashwini/Crasto in women’s doubles
Badminton at Paris 2024 Olympics, LIVE score: Ponnappa-Crasto in action against Shida-Matsuyama of Japan — July 29 updates
Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Paris 2024 Olympics women’s doubles Group C match between India’s Ashwini Ponnappa/Tanisha Crasto and Japan’s Chiharu Shida/Nami Matsuyama.
- July 29, 2024 12:25Rules - 10m air pistol mixed team qualification
Each member of the side will shoot 30 shots in as many minutes. Teammates can fire independently of their partner. The top four teams will make the medal matches. 1 and 2 play for gold, 3 and 4 will face-off in the bronze medal match.
- July 29, 2024 12:24First up
Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh in mixed 10m air pistol qualification. The second team will be in action too, comprising of Rhythm Sangwan and Arjun Singh Cheema.
- July 29, 2024 12:02How Manu Bhaker got a gold at Paris 2024
- July 29, 2024 12:00Satwik-Chirag’s match cancelled
The Indian pair’s German opponents pulled out of the competition on Monday, leading to the contest getting cancelled.
- July 29, 2024 11:40The big events today
Welcome to Day 3 of Paris Olympics. Arjuna Babuta and Ramita Jindal will compete in the men’s and women’s 10m air rifle finals, respectively.
The men’s hockey team will play its second group stage match against Argentina.
The men’s archery team of Dhiraj Bommadevara, Tarundeep Rai and Pravin Jadhav will be in contention for a medal in the evening, with its quarterfinal scheduled for 6:30PM.
- July 29, 2024 11:35Indian in action - July 29
Latest on Sportstar
- Paris Olympics 2024 Live Score, Day 3: Ramita final underway; Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh in 10m air pistol mixed team qualification round - July 29 Updates
- Badminton LIVE Score, Paris 2024 Olympics: Ponnappa-Crasto under pressure vs Shida-Matsuyama of Japan — July 29 updates
- Shooting, Paris 2024 Olympics July 29 LIVE Score Updates: Ramita in action in 10m air rifle final, Manu Bhaker features in 10m air pistol mixed team
- Shooting, Paris 2024 Olympics July 28 Highlights: Manu Bhaker wins India’s first medal, gets bronze in women’s 10m air pistol; Arjun Babuta makes the 10m air rifle final
- Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 3: Indians in action today — July 29 schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE