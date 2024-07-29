MagazineBuy Print

Paris Olympics 2024 Live Score, Day 3: Ramita final underway; Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh in 10m air pistol mixed team qualification round - July 29 Updates

Paris Olympics 2024: Catch the scores, updates and highlights from Day 3 of the Paris 2024 events on Monday, July 29.

Updated : Jul 29, 2024 13:06 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Paris Olympics 2024 events taking place on Monday, July 29.

  • July 29, 2024 13:04
    Ramita Jindal - 5th shot

    A 10.5 to follow from Ramita. She is fourth after five shots.

  • July 29, 2024 13:03
    Ramita Jindal - 4th shot

    A perfect 10.9 on the fourth attempt. A perfect shot! She moves up to fourth now.

  • July 29, 2024 13:02
    Ramita Jindal - 3rd shot

    Ramita gets her best shot of the final - 10.6 - on the third go.

  • July 29, 2024 13:02
    Ramita Jindal - 2nd shot

    A 10.2 for Ramita on the second attempt. She is in fifth place at the moment.

  • July 29, 2024 13:01
    Ramita Jindal begins final

    Ramita gets 10.3 to start off. She has nine more shots before eliminations begin.

  • July 29, 2024 12:59
    10m air pistol mix team - Manu and Sarabjot

    It is 193 points for the other Indian team. They sit just behind their compatriots. Manu with 98 points while Sarabjot gets 95.

  • July 29, 2024 12:58
    10m air pistol mix team - Rhythm and Arjun

    The team of Rhythm Sangwan and Arjun Singh Cheema gets a total of 194 points in the first set of shots. They sit in the fifth place.

  • July 29, 2024 12:51
    Ramita Jindal in action soon

    The final of the women’s 10m air rifle will begin at 1PM.

  • July 29, 2024 12:25
    Coming up - Ashwini/Crasto in women’s doubles

    Badminton at Paris 2024 Olympics, LIVE score: Ponnappa-Crasto in action against Shida-Matsuyama of Japan — July 29 updates

    Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Paris 2024 Olympics women’s doubles Group C match between India’s Ashwini Ponnappa/Tanisha Crasto and Japan’s Chiharu Shida/Nami Matsuyama.

  • July 29, 2024 12:25
    Rules - 10m air pistol mixed team qualification

    Each member of the side will shoot 30 shots in as many minutes. Teammates can fire independently of their partner. The top four teams will make the medal matches. 1 and 2 play for gold, 3 and 4 will face-off in the bronze medal match.

  • July 29, 2024 12:24
    First up

    Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh in mixed 10m air pistol qualification. The second team will be in action too, comprising of Rhythm Sangwan and Arjun Singh Cheema.

  • July 29, 2024 12:02
    How Manu Bhaker got a gold at Paris 2024

    Paris Olympics 2024: How charity and Bhagavad Gita helped Manu Bhaker clinch shooting bronze

    Paris Olympics: Manu’s coach Jaspal Rana set ambitious targets for her ward during training. The consequence of any shortfall was a fine and all the collected money would go to charity.

  • July 29, 2024 12:00
    Satwik-Chirag’s match cancelled

    The Indian pair’s German opponents pulled out of the competition on Monday, leading to the contest getting cancelled. 

    Paris 2024 Olympics: Why was Satwik-Chirag’s men’s doubles group stage match cancelled today?

    Paris 2024: Satwik and Chirag continued at the top of the standings having beaten France’s Lucas Korvee and Ronan Labar in their first match.

  • July 29, 2024 11:40
    The big events today

    Welcome to Day 3 of Paris Olympics. Arjuna Babuta and Ramita Jindal will compete in the men’s and women’s 10m air rifle finals, respectively. 

    The men’s hockey team will play its second group stage match against Argentina. 

    The men’s archery team of Dhiraj Bommadevara, Tarundeep Rai and Pravin Jadhav will be in contention for a medal in the evening, with its quarterfinal scheduled for 6:30PM. 

  • July 29, 2024 11:35
    Indian in action - July 29

    Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 3: Indians in action today — July 29 schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info

    On July 29, Indian athletes will be in action across multiple disciplines such as badminton, shooting, hockey, archery and table tennis.

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
