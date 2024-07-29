Paris 2024 Olympics: Harmanpreet scores equaliser as India drew with Argentina 1-1

Harmanpreet Singh’s goal in the penultimate minute ensured India equalised 1-1 with Argentina in their second Pool B Paris Olympic Games match at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium on Monday.

READ | INDIA VS ARGENTINA HOCKEY HIGHLIGHTS

Argentina’s Maico Casella scored his country’s first goal of the Paris Olympics. when his shot deflected off Indian goalkeeper PR Sreejesh’s stick in the 37th minute.