Paris 2024 Olympics: Harmanpreet scores equaliser as India drew with Argentina 1-1

Harmanpreet Singh’s goal in the penultimate minute ensured India equalised 1-1 with Argentina in their second Pool B Paris Olympic Games match at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium on Monday.
Argentina’s Maico Casella scored his country’s first goal of the Paris Olympics. when his shot deflected off Indian goalkeeper PR Sreejesh’s stick in the 37th minute.
