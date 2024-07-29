MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024 Olympics: Harmanpreet scores equaliser as India drew with Argentina 1-1

Harmanpreet Singh’s goal in the penultimate minute ensured India equalised 1-1 with Argentina in their second Pool B Paris Olympic Games match at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium on Monday.

Published : Jul 29, 2024 18:01 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Harmanpreet Singh scored India’s sole goal against Argentina.
Harmanpreet Singh scored India’s sole goal against Argentina. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Harmanpreet Singh scored India’s sole goal against Argentina. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

