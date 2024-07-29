Paris 2024 Olympics: India men’s archery team loses 2-6 to Turkiye in quarterfinals

The Indian men’s archery team, comprising Dhiraj Bommadevara, Tarundeep Rai and Pravin Jadhav, performed below par to crash out in the quarterfinals of the Paris Olympics on Monday.

India, which got a first-round bye, shot poor scores to lose to Turkiye 6-2 (57-53, 55-52, 54-55, 58-54) in the quarterfinals.