Badminton LIVE Score, Paris 2024 Olympics: Ponnappa-Crasto under pressure vs Shida-Matsuyama of Japan — July 29 updates

Shida/Matsuyama extended their lead to 10 now. This is not looking very good for the Indians/
A quick trade-off of points means the lead remains the same for Japan.
Crasto in rescue act this time to change the angle of the return, Matsuyama was late in her reaction.
Ah, the game is going away from India’s reach with every point dropped. Another error by the Indian pair to widen the gap.
Another easy point for Shida/Matsuyama after Ponnappa shot wide. 11-3 lead for Japan at the moment.
Shida’s shot goes wide, a point to the Indian pair.
Ponnappa errors in return to give away another point.
Shida angles her racquet smartly to find a vacant spot for her near-perfect smash.
Both Crasto and Ponnappa were involved in a long rally before the former shot long to concede a point.
This time it was Crasto, who came near the net and delivered a body smash to win a point.
Finally, a point for the Indian pair, Ponnappa smashes from the middle to wrong-foot her Japanese counter-part.
A lovely rally comes to an end after over-aggressive Crasto nets another shot. The Indian pair is yet to open their account
And within no time Shida/Matsuyama made it a 4-0 lead after Crasto netted in a long rally.
Service for the Japan duo, they start with a point after the Indian fair falters.
Both pairs are done with their practice and it is time for some live action.
- July 29, 2024 12:41Group C Points Table
- July 29, 2024 12:35Match Officials
Umpire: Chaowei Charles Wang (Chinese Taipei)
Service Judge: Ivo Kassel (Switzerland)
- July 29, 2024 12:17Indians in action today
- July 29, 2024 12:16When and where to watch the Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE in India?
The live telecast of the Paris Olympics will be available on Sports18 while the live streaming will be available on JioCinema in India from July 26 to August 11, 2024.
- July 29, 2024 12:09Welcome
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the badminton women’s doubles match where Ashwini Ponappa and Tanisha Crasto will be in action against the Japanese pair of Chiharu Shida and Nami Matsuyama. Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates.
