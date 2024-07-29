MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

Badminton LIVE Score, Paris 2024 Olympics: Ponnappa-Crasto under pressure vs Shida-Matsuyama of Japan — July 29 updates

Paris 2024 Olympics, Badminton LIVE score: Catch the live updates from the women’s doubles Group C match between Ashwini Ponnappa/ Tanisha Crasto and Chiharu Shida/Nami Matsuyama.

Updated : Jul 29, 2024 13:07 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Paris 2024 Olympics women’s doubles Group C match between India’s Ashwini Ponnappa/Tanisha Crasto and Japan’s Chiharu Shida/Nami Matsuyama.


Scores will read as IND (Ponnappa/Crasto) - JPN (Shida/Matsuyama)

  • July 29, 2024 13:06
    5-15

    Shida/Matsuyama extended their lead to 10 now. This is not looking very good for the Indians/ 

  • July 29, 2024 13:05
    5-13

    A quick trade-off of points means the lead remains the same for Japan. 

  • July 29, 2024 13:04
    4-12

    Crasto in rescue act this time to change the angle of the return, Matsuyama was late in her reaction. 

  • July 29, 2024 13:04
    3-12

    Ah, the game is going away from India’s reach with every point dropped. Another error by the Indian pair to widen the gap. 

  • July 29, 2024 13:02
    3-11

    Another easy point for Shida/Matsuyama after Ponnappa shot wide. 11-3 lead for Japan at the moment. 

  • July 29, 2024 13:01
    3-10

    Shida’s shot goes wide, a point to the Indian pair. 

  • July 29, 2024 13:01
    2-10

    Ponnappa errors in return to give away another point. 

  • July 29, 2024 13:00
    2-9

    Shida angles her racquet smartly to find a vacant spot for her near-perfect smash. 

  • July 29, 2024 13:00
    2-8

    Both Crasto and Ponnappa were involved in a long rally before the former shot long to concede a point. 

  • July 29, 2024 12:58
    2-7

    This time it was Crasto, who came near the net and delivered a body smash to win a point. 

  • July 29, 2024 12:58
    1-7

    Finally, a point for the Indian pair, Ponnappa smashes from the middle to wrong-foot her Japanese counter-part. 

  • July 29, 2024 12:56
    0-6

    A lovely rally comes to an end after over-aggressive Crasto nets another shot. The Indian pair is yet to open their account

  • July 29, 2024 12:55
    0-4

    And within no time Shida/Matsuyama made it a 4-0 lead after Crasto netted in a long rally. 

  • July 29, 2024 12:54
    0-1

    Service for the Japan duo, they start with a point after the Indian fair falters. 

  • July 29, 2024 12:53
    Live action

    Both pairs are done with their practice and it is time for some live action. 

  • July 29, 2024 12:41
    Group C Points Table

    Screenshot 2024-07-29 124046.png

  • July 29, 2024 12:35
    Match Officials

    Umpire: Chaowei Charles Wang (Chinese Taipei)

    Service Judge: Ivo Kassel (Switzerland)

  • July 29, 2024 12:20
    Meanwhile, you wait for women’s doubles, know why the men’s doubles match was cancelled?

    Paris 2024 Olympics: Why was Satwik-Chirag’s men’s doubles group stage match cancelled today?

    Paris 2024: Satwik and Chirag continued at the top of the standings having beaten France’s Lucas Korvee and Ronan Labar in their first match.

  • July 29, 2024 12:17
    Indians in action today

    Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 3: Indians in action today — July 29 schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info

    On July 29, Indian athletes will be in action across multiple disciplines such as badminton, shooting, hockey, archery and table tennis.

  • July 29, 2024 12:16
    When and where to watch the Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE in India?

    The live telecast of the Paris Olympics will be available on Sports18 while the live streaming will be available on JioCinema in India from July 26 to August 11, 2024.

  • July 29, 2024 12:09
    Welcome

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the badminton women’s doubles match where Ashwini Ponappa and Tanisha Crasto will be in action against the Japanese pair of Chiharu Shida and Nami Matsuyama. Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates. 

Related Topics

Ashwini Ponnappa /

Tanisha Crasto /

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Badminton

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris Olympics 2024 Live Score, Day 3: Ramita final underway; Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh in 10m air pistol mixed team qualification round - July 29 Updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Badminton LIVE Score, Paris 2024 Olympics: Ponnappa-Crasto under pressure vs Shida-Matsuyama of Japan — July 29 updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. Shooting, Paris 2024 Olympics July 29 LIVE Score Updates: Ramita in action in 10m air rifle final, Manu Bhaker features in 10m air pistol mixed team
    Team Sportstar
  4. Shooting, Paris 2024 Olympics July 28 Highlights: Manu Bhaker wins India’s first medal, gets bronze in women’s 10m air pistol; Arjun Babuta makes the 10m air rifle final
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 3: Indians in action today — July 29 schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Badminton LIVE Score, Paris 2024 Olympics: Ponnappa-Crasto under pressure vs Shida-Matsuyama of Japan — July 29 updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Shooting, Paris 2024 Olympics July 29 LIVE Score Updates: Ramita in action in 10m air rifle final, Manu Bhaker features in 10m air pistol mixed team
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris Olympics 2024 Live Score, Day 3: Ramita final underway; Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh in 10m air pistol mixed team qualification round - July 29 Updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Algerian judoka Dris removed from draw ahead of fight against Israel’s Butbul
    Reuters
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Banned coach Bev Priestman ’heartbroken’ and apologizes in Canada drone-spying scandal
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris Olympics 2024 Live Score, Day 3: Ramita final underway; Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh in 10m air pistol mixed team qualification round - July 29 Updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Badminton LIVE Score, Paris 2024 Olympics: Ponnappa-Crasto under pressure vs Shida-Matsuyama of Japan — July 29 updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. Shooting, Paris 2024 Olympics July 29 LIVE Score Updates: Ramita in action in 10m air rifle final, Manu Bhaker features in 10m air pistol mixed team
    Team Sportstar
  4. Shooting, Paris 2024 Olympics July 28 Highlights: Manu Bhaker wins India’s first medal, gets bronze in women’s 10m air pistol; Arjun Babuta makes the 10m air rifle final
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 3: Indians in action today — July 29 schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment