Latest issue of Sportstar

Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal Live Score Tennis, Paris 2024 Olympics: Second round match expected to start at 4:30PM IST

Paris 2024 Olympics Live Score: Catch the live score and updates from the tennis second round match between Nadal and Djokovic being played at the Paris Olympics.

Updated : Jul 29, 2024 16:02 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal second round match at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

  • July 29, 2024 15:59
    Agonisingly close!!

    Arjun Babuta finishes fourth in Men’s 10m Air Rifle at Paris Olympics

    Babuta looked good for a top-three finish for the large part but a 9.5 on the final shot saw him come up short.

  • July 29, 2024 15:57
    Nadal vs Djokovic

    The men’s second round encounter will be played at the Court Philippe-Chatrier after the women’s singles encounter between Iga Swiatek (POL) and Diane Parry (FRA). 

  • July 29, 2024 15:49
    Catch live action from the Men’s 10m rifle final where Arjun Babuta is in contention for a medal!

    Paris 2024 Olympics, Shooting LIVE Score Updates, July 29: Arjun Babuta fights for a medal in 10m air rifle final, Manu Bhaker-Sarabjot qualify for bronze medal match

    Paris 2024 today LIVE Updates: Here’s the score and coverage of the Olympics’ shooting events of July 29.

  • July 29, 2024 15:44
    LIVE STREAMING INFO

    The Paris 2024 Olympics men’s singles second round encounter between Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app. The match will also be telecast on the Sports 18 network. 

  • July 29, 2024 15:36
    Stay Tuned!

    Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the second round tennis encounter between Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal. Stay Tuned for all updates and score from the game!

Tennis /

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Rafael Nadal /

Novak Djokovic

  Shooting, Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Score Updates, July 29: Arjun Babuta 4th in 10m air rifle final, Manu Bhaker-Sarabjot qualify for bronze medal match
    Team Sportstar
  Arjun Babuta finishes fourth in Men's 10m Air Rifle at Paris Olympics
    Team Sportstar
  Paris Olympics 2024 Day 3 Live Score Updates: Arjun Babuta ends 4th in men's 10m air rifle final; Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh qualify for bronze medal match
    Team Sportstar
  Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal Live Score Tennis, Paris 2024 Olympics: Second round match expected to start at 4:30PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  India vs Argentina hockey, Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE Updates: IND will hope to continue winning momentum
    Team Sportstar
Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
  Arjun Babuta finishes fourth in Men's 10m Air Rifle at Paris Olympics
    Team Sportstar
  Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal Live Score Tennis, Paris 2024 Olympics: Second round match expected to start at 4:30PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  India vs Argentina hockey, Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE Updates: IND will hope to continue winning momentum
    Team Sportstar
  Paris 2024 Olympics: Manu Bhaker-Sarabjot Singh pair qualifies for bronze medal match in 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event
    Team Sportstar
  Paris 2024 Olympics: Ramita Jindal finishes 7th in women's 10m air rifle final
    Team Sportstar
