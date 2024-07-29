Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal Live Score Tennis, Paris 2024 Olympics: Second round match expected to start at 4:30PM IST

- July 29, 2024 15:57Nadal vs Djokovic
The men’s second round encounter will be played at the Court Philippe-Chatrier after the women’s singles encounter between Iga Swiatek (POL) and Diane Parry (FRA).
- July 29, 2024 15:49Catch live action from the Men’s 10m rifle final where Arjun Babuta is in contention for a medal!
- July 29, 2024 15:44LIVE STREAMING INFO
The Paris 2024 Olympics men’s singles second round encounter between Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app. The match will also be telecast on the Sports 18 network.
- July 29, 2024 15:36Stay Tuned!
Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the second round tennis encounter between Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal. Stay Tuned for all updates and score from the game!
