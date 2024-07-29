MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024 Olympics: IJF to investigate after Algerian fails weigh-in ahead of Israeli bout

The International Judo Federation said Dris arrived for the weight control session on Sunday 10 minutes before the deadline and was found to be 400 grams over the allowed weight limit to compete on Monday.

Published : Jul 29, 2024 16:41 IST , PARIS

Reuters
Tohar Butbul of Israel pictured during his match against Messaoud Redouane Dris of Algeria.
Tohar Butbul of Israel pictured during his match against Messaoud Redouane Dris of Algeria. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Tohar Butbul of Israel pictured during his match against Messaoud Redouane Dris of Algeria. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Judo’s governing body is to investigate why Algeria’s Messaoud Redouane Dris failed the weigh-in for his under 73 kg bout with Israel’s Tohar Butbul at the Paris Olympics, saying athletes can become “victims of broader political disputes”.

The International Judo Federation said Dris arrived for the weight control session on Sunday 10 minutes before the deadline and was found to be 400 grams over the allowed weight limit to compete on Monday.

“Following the Olympic Games, a full review and investigation of the situation will be conducted and further action will be taken if needed,” the IJF said in the statement on Monday.

READ MORE | Paris 2024 Olympics: China’s Yang and Lian win men’s synchronised 10m platform in diving

“We believe that sport should remain a realm of integrity and fairness, free from the influences of international conflicts. Unfortunately, athletes often become victims of broader political disputes which are against the values of sport,” it said.

The Paris 2024 Summer Games are taking place amid pronounced security concerns and heightened geopolitical tensions, including over Israel’s war in Gaza following the October 7 attacks led by Palestinian Islamist group Hamas.

Reuters could not immediately reach the Algerian Olympic delegation for comment.

READ MORE | Paris Olympics 2024: Triathlon-Swimming training cancelled for a second day over Seine water quality

The Israeli delegation said on Sunday it would continue to compete with the Olympic values in mind, adding “we believe this kind of behaviour has no place in the world of sport”.

In 2021, another Algerian, Fethi Nourine withdrew, from the Tokyo Olympics in order to avoid a potential fight against Butbul in the second round. He was then handed a 10-year ban by the IJF.

Sudan’s Mohamed Abdalrasool then did not show up to face Butbul in the Tokyo round of 32 bout despite weighing in earlier.

