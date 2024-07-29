Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh will fight for bronze medal in 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event of Paris 2024 Olympics after finishing third in the qualification round in Chateauroux, France, on Monday.
Manu, who won a bronze medal in the individual event, and Sarabjot finished with a total of 580. The Indians will face Oh Ye Jin and Lee Wonho in the bronze-medal match on Tuesday as the Republic of Korea pair finished fourth with 579.
The other Indian pair of Rhythm Sangwan and Arjun Singh Cheema finished 10th with a score of 576 and failed to make it to the medal rounds.
Turkiye (equalled Qualification Olympic Record with 582) and Serbia (581), who finished first and second, respectively, will contest the gold-medal match.
