Paris 2024 Olympics: Ramita Jindal finishes 7th in women’s 10m air rifle final

Indian shooter Ramita Jindal finished in seventh place in the women’s 10m air rifle final at the Paris Olympics on Monday.

She was involved in a shoot-off with France’s Oceanne Muller for the elimination and bowed out with a 10.5 after the French shooter’s 10.8. Ramita’s total after the final was 145.3.

Ramita was in the third place after the first nine shots but managed a paltry 9.7 on the 10th which saw her drop to the seventh place. But she fought off the jitters with shots of 10.4 and 10.5 to stave off the first elimination.

In the next couple of shots, she managed identical scores of 10.2 to end up tied with Muller before the latter prevailed in a shoot-off.

Korea’s Hyojin Ban won the gold medal, edging out China’s Yuting Huang in a shoot-off. Switzerland’s Audrey Gogniat won the bronze medal.