Paris 2024 Olympics: Ramita Jindal finishes 7th in women’s 10m air rifle final

The Indian was in a shoot-off with France’s Oceanne Muller and bowed out with a 10.5 to the French shooter’s 10.8. The Indian’s total after the final was 145.3.

Published : Jul 29, 2024 13:19 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Ramita Jindal gestures as she is introduced before the 10m air rifle women’s final.
India’s Ramita Jindal gestures as she is introduced before the 10m air rifle women’s final. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

India’s Ramita Jindal gestures as she is introduced before the 10m air rifle women’s final. | Photo Credit: AP

Indian shooter Ramita Jindal finished in seventh place in the women’s 10m air rifle final at the Paris Olympics on Monday.

She was involved in a shoot-off with France’s Oceanne Muller for the elimination and bowed out with a 10.5 after the French shooter’s 10.8. Ramita’s total after the final was 145.3.

Ramita was in the third place after the first nine shots but managed a paltry 9.7 on the 10th which saw her drop to the seventh place. But she fought off the jitters with shots of 10.4 and 10.5 to stave off the first elimination.

In the next couple of shots, she managed identical scores of 10.2 to end up tied with Muller before the latter prevailed in a shoot-off.

Korea’s Hyojin Ban won the gold medal, edging out China’s Yuting Huang in a shoot-off. Switzerland’s Audrey Gogniat won the bronze medal.

