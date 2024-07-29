MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris Olympics 2024: Algerian judoka Dris removed from draw ahead of fight against Israel’s Butbul

Algerian Fethi Nourine withdrew from the Tokyo Olympics in order to avoid a potential fight against Butbul in the second round.

Published : Jul 29, 2024 11:32 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Two judoka in action at an event.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Two judoka in action at an event. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Two judoka in action at an event. | Photo Credit: AP

Algerian Redouane Messaoud Dris’ name was crossed out of the draw for the men’s under-73kg judo event at the Paris Olympics on Sunday, a day before he was scheduled to face Israel’s Tohar Butbul.

“Tohar’s competitor has removed himself from the competition,” the Israeli Olympic Committee said in a statement.

“The Israeli delegation will continue to compete with the Olympic values in mind, we believe this kind of behaviour has no place in the world of sport.”

ALSO READ | I think I have a good chance, says Antim Panghal on her medal chances

The Algerian judo federation and the International Judo Federation were not immediately available to comment.

In 2021, Algerian Fethi Nourine withdrew from the Tokyo Olympics in order to avoid a potential fight against Butbul in the second round. He was then handed a 10-year ban by the International Judo Federation (IJF).

Sudan’s Mohamed Abdalrasool then did not show up to face Butbul in their round of 32 bout despite weighing in earlier.

Related Topics

Paris Olympics /

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Algeria /

Israel

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Algerian judoka Dris removed from draw ahead of fight against Israel’s Butbul
    Reuters
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 3: Indians in action today — July 29 schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Marchand fulfills hopes of his nation, Martinenghi edges Peaty
    AP
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Banned coach Bev Priestman ’heartbroken’ and apologizes in Canada drone-spying scandal
    AP
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Murray and Evans stay on doubles course
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Algerian judoka Dris removed from draw ahead of fight against Israel’s Butbul
    Reuters
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Banned coach Bev Priestman ’heartbroken’ and apologizes in Canada drone-spying scandal
    AP
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Murray and Evans stay on doubles course
    Reuters
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Marchand fulfills hopes of his nation, Martinenghi edges Peaty
    AP
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Why was Satwik-Chirag’s men’s doubles group stage match cancelled today?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Algerian judoka Dris removed from draw ahead of fight against Israel’s Butbul
    Reuters
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 3: Indians in action today — July 29 schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Marchand fulfills hopes of his nation, Martinenghi edges Peaty
    AP
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Banned coach Bev Priestman ’heartbroken’ and apologizes in Canada drone-spying scandal
    AP
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Murray and Evans stay on doubles course
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment