Paris Olympics 2024: Algerian judoka Dris removed from draw ahead of fight against Israel’s Butbul

Algerian Redouane Messaoud Dris’ name was crossed out of the draw for the men’s under-73kg judo event at the Paris Olympics on Sunday, a day before he was scheduled to face Israel’s Tohar Butbul.

“Tohar’s competitor has removed himself from the competition,” the Israeli Olympic Committee said in a statement.

“The Israeli delegation will continue to compete with the Olympic values in mind, we believe this kind of behaviour has no place in the world of sport.”

The Algerian judo federation and the International Judo Federation were not immediately available to comment.

In 2021, Algerian Fethi Nourine withdrew from the Tokyo Olympics in order to avoid a potential fight against Butbul in the second round. He was then handed a 10-year ban by the International Judo Federation (IJF).

Sudan’s Mohamed Abdalrasool then did not show up to face Butbul in their round of 32 bout despite weighing in earlier.