Paris 2024 Olympics: I think I have a good chance, says Antim Panghal on her medal chances

Antim Panghal has returned with a medal from every senior international tournament she has taken part in and the 19-year-old wants to keep the streak intact at the Paris Olympics.

“The first aim was to get to the Olympics. The next is to get that medal. Nothing else matters. There is a lot of discussion among athletes about where they will go during the Games, whether they will visit some place or not. I think all of that can wait, all that can happen later. The only focus is to get the medal,” Antim told Sportstar.

She has been seeded fourth in the women’s 53kg category which effectively aids her path to the podium. Antim will avoid Japan wrestler Akari Fujinama, who is undefeated in over 130 bouts, as well as other contenders like Tokyo Olympics silver medallist, China’s Qianyu Pang, and second seed Emma Malmgren of Sweden, who beat Antim in her latest bout at the Hungary Ranking Series.

However, she has not faced any of the seeded grapplers on her side of the bracket — Ecuador’s Lucia Yepez Guzman, Greece’s Maria Prevolaraki, and Romania’s Andreea Ana.

“I think I have got a good chance. It is now up to me to fight well with these draws and do my best to get a medal. We usually prepare by looking at the previous bouts of all wrestlers. You do not get a good enough idea of how good or bad someone is until you face. But, I think it is okay, I can manage,” Antim said.

Antim’s route to Paris has had its share of challenges too. She had secured India a quota in the 53kg category with her bronze medal at the World Championships in 2023. However, Vinesh Phogat, who has long dominated the weight class, was in the fray to take the spot.

For the Asian Olympic qualifier trials, Vinesh, returning from a knee injury, contested in two weight categories - her usual 53 kg as well as cutting down to 50 kg.

This left a window open to challenge Antim for the upper weight class. However, after the newly appointed Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) scrapped selection trials for the Olympics and gave preference to quota winners, Vinesh had no choice but to go forego 53 kg.

“There is competition in every weight category, it’s not like there’s not any challengers. But this had been my weight earlier as well, it was not just for the Olympic trials. She [Vinesh] was coming out of a knee injury just before the trials while I had qualified for the Olympics. So, she thought she had a chance in that category. She went for 50 kg and qualified,” Antim said.

Another challenge was to stay focussed on her game even as the WFI was suspended in 2023 after its then president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh was accused of sexual harassement. Antim said her family and coaches kept her on track.

“My coaches and parents did not let me take pressure about the things going around. They were always ready to sacrifice for me. They ensured the competitions never stopped for me. I went to all the international competitions during that time; I did not miss a single competition,” she said. “It was always about keeping things simple, not getting distracted too much by what was going on in the media, and looking ahead to my bout and what I need to do in practice.”

Antim’s appearance at the Hungary Ranking Series, where she won a silver, was her first international outing this year. The teenager said that the win served an ideal test before the quadrennial event in August.

“I had not been to a competition in six months. I just wanted to give my 100 percent in the Ranking Series. Obviously, I was worried that I should not get myself injured this close to the Olympics. The focus is more on the mat. I try not to exert ourselves too much. There is minimal outdoor training,” Antim said.